Groundwater wells will be the primary source of water for the city of Walla Walla as the Mill Creek Watershed intake facility undergoes maintenance between Monday, July 24 through Thursday, July 27.
“With this change, customers may experience a change in the taste, odor, or temperature of water from their tap,” Public Works spokesperson Shane Prudente said in a news release. “Please be assured that the water meets all state and federal drinking water quality standards.”
Generally, about 88% of the city’s water is surface water from the Mill Creek Watershed, the release said.
The city encourages water conservation during this period, including watering during the cool parts of the day, repairing dripping faucets and setting lawn mower blades one notch higher to reduce evaporation.
Residents with questions can call water treatment supervisor Tom Krebs at 509-527-4380.
