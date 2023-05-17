Walla Walla residents have another opportunity to learn about and offer feedback about pedestrian safety and accessibility improvements planned near Pioneer Park at a meeting on Thursday, May 18.
The city initially received feedback about pedestrian safety and accessibility during the development of the city’s ADA Transition Plan in 2020, and recent feedback has raised concerns about pedestrian safety in the Division Street corridor, city officials said in a news release.
The city will host a second open house this week to hear resident priorities and propose ADA and safety options for the project area, which includes Division Street at Whitman, Newell, and Lincoln streets and Whitman Street southwest of the park.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Garden Center, 940 E. Alder St.
