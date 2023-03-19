Walla Walla residents can learn about pedestrian safety and accessibility improvements planned near Pioneer Park and provide feedback on the project at an upcoming community meeting.
The city plans to improve safety and ADA accessibility for pedestrians crossing Division Street at Whitman, Newell, and Lincoln streets southwest of the park in 2023.
An area of missing sidewalk on the north side of Whitman Street adjacent to the park also will be completed, according to the project page.
The city initially received feedback about pedestrian safety and accessibility during the development of the city’s ADA Transition Plan in 2020.
City employees will share the background of the project and discuss potential solutions at the Thursday, March 23, public meeting. Residents can also offer their feedback.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Garden Center, 940 E. Alder St.
