The city of Walla Walla will soon decide whether to lift a nearly 20-year ban on new communications towers in or near residential areas.
After nearly three years of discussion and debate, the City Council will consider the issue at its next regular council meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.
If passed, the code amendments would allow cell towers or other communications facilities under three scenarios, all of which would require “stealth technology” to camouflage the structures as well as a conditional use permit prior to being built.
First, the amendments would allow cell towers in residential zones but only on non-residential parcels, such as houses of worship or offices. The towers could be no taller than 65 feet and at least as far from the nearest residential property as the tower is tall — a 65-foot tower would need to be at least 65 feet away.
Second, cell towers would be allowed in non-residential zones on properties next to residential properties, no taller than 65 feet and at least as far away from the nearest residential property as the tower is tall. Current city code allows cell towers in non-residential zones, but in most cases requires them to be at least 300 feet away from the nearest residential property.
Finally, the changes would allow antenna support structures on existing buildings that are taller than 35 feet, which excludes most buildings in neighborhood residential zones. They can rise no more than 15 feet above the building it is mounted on and comply with typical property line setbacks.
A cell tower application would need to be reviewed by city staff and approved by the Walla Walla Hearing Examiner prior to being built in any of the newly approved areas.
The “stealth technology” requirement means the structures must be designed to minimize their aesthetic and visual impact on the area, such as being disguised as tree, church steeple or by integrating it into existing architecture.
The code amendment does not explicitly spell out what these stealth design requirements would be, but the design would be reviewed by staff and the Hearing Examiner prior to approval.
“It’s doing what you can to conceal these things,” said city Development Services Director Preston Frederickson.
However, the review process would be expected to screen out designs that don’t match the local aesthetic, city staff noted during a Sept. 26 work session.
“So I don’t think we’ll be seeing any palm trees in Walla Walla,” said city attorney Timothy Donaldson. “That’s one they would probably throw out the door when it came in.”
The city would also reserve the right to consult experts on the stealth design of the tower, though it is not required to do so.
Even with the proposed changes, residential zones would be nearly the last type of location to be considered for a new communications tower. Telecommunications companies would first have to consider whether their antennas could be placed on existing towers, on publicly-used structures such as water towers, or in other types of zones before applying to place one in a residential zone, according to the amendment.
How did we get here?
Approving the code amendments, would largely return the city of Walla Walla to the way it once handled communications facilities in residential areas, allowing them only after review of the application.
That process was disrupted in the early 2000’s by a controversial proposal and the subsequent backlash.
In 2001, the city received a permit application for a cell tower to be built on church property in a residential zone. The proposal to erect a 75-foot tower near the First Assembly of God Church, 1919 Fern Ave., generated complaints it would be an eyesore, disrupt the aesthetics of the southeast Walla Walla residential area and hurt property values.
The Walla Walla City Council adopted emergency ordinances banning the acceptance of new permit applications to build the structures in residential zones and in 2003 made the ban permanent.
In late 2019, the push to consider ending the ban was prompted by requests from the Wireless Policy Group, which represents the wireless industry. During the summer of 2021, the city took the issue to the public, asking what residents would prefer with an online open house and survey which received 158 responses.
Over the course of 2022, the city worked to ensure that as many residents as possible were aware of the proposed changes, with posts to various social media accounts, news releases to city account holders and printed a formal Notice of Application on the city’s website and in the Union-Bulletin.
During a Sept. 12 meeting of the Planning Commission, five comments were submitted during the public hearing, including from three residents and two representatives of telecommunications companies. Two residents opposed the proposed changes, citing concerns about the possible impacts to health – a controversial area of debate that regulatory agencies have dismissed as unfounded – and to property values.
At a Sept. 26 work session, city staff suggested that the stealth designs would mitigate impacts on property values, but those impacts were not an area of study prior to that meeting.
Representatives for both AT&T and Verizon voiced support for the proposed code amendment, according to city staff, though only AT&T is actively looking at a site in a residential zone for a potential tower.
While application will be accepted prior to passage of the code amendment, AT&T has been considering locating a tower behind the Blue Mountain Community Church at 928 Sturm Ave., around a mile from the First Assembly church where a proposed tower in that residential area led to the ban nearly 20-years ago, according to city staff.
However, Frederickson noted that AT&T currently has no vested interest in the site, and there are no guarantees a tower would be built there.
In addition to requesting that the city allow cell towers in residential areas, a representative for AT&T and Verizon suggested that the city allow cell towers up to 85-feet tall.
However, city staff recommended pursuing a 65-foot limit, consistent with the typical height of the tree canopy and also in response to the community survey in 2021. In that survey, 15% of respondents preferred a maximum height of 70-feet, while nearly 20% preferred a 60-foot limit—though the AT&T representative noted in a letter to the city that 58% of respondents preferred a limit higher than 65-feet or had no strong opinion.
There are cell towers in other areas of the city significantly higher than 65-feet, Frederickson noted, but staff and the city Planning Commission recommended not broadening the proposed allowances for facilities in or near residential zones.
City staff also recommended cleaning up some outdated language in the code related to wireless communications facilities, such as removing references to parabolic satellite dishes, which are not widely used anymore, Frederickson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.