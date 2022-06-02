The city of Walla Walla is no stranger to double-dipping into its resources. And sometimes that puts money back into the city’s coffers.
The city landfill doubles as a leased farm; biosolids extracted from wastewater are used as fertilizer; and its municipal water treatment plant produces electricity.
On Wednesday, May 25, the city agreed to sell the energy produced by the water treatment plant’s hydroelectric generator to Columbia Rural Electric Association for around $640,000 per year for the next two years. As part of that agreement, the city is also selling the green energy credits created from sustainable electricity generation to Columbia REA.
The system generates around 11,000 megawatt hours of power per year, according to a staff report, enough to continually power over 1,000 American homes. That’s a little more annual output than the average windmill that came online in 2020, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Like any hydroelectric generator, the turbine is powered by converting the pressure of the surface water flowing downstream into the plant — roughly 400 psi jetting through a 30-inch, miles-long pipe — into electricity, said city water utility engineer Nathan Black.
Surface water from the Mill Creek Watershed flows into the water treatment at a pressure significantly higher than flows through a fire hose, and this has to be reduced to zero pounds per square inch prior to the treatment process whether or not electricity is being generated.
So why not use that to some benefit, city leaders wondered.
When the treatment plant was first built around a century ago, engineers used a tower to break the pressure of the incoming water, wasting the kinetic energy.
Nearly 40 years ago, some city leaders decided to make use of that energy to defray construction costs for a replacement water pipeline, a proposal that was controversial at the time, noted Council member Rick Eskil, a retired Union-Bulletin writer who reported on the project as it was being built.
In the end, the generator, which cost a little over $2 million when it was built in 1987, paid not only for itself but also the construction of the miles-long surface water pipeline that runs from the Mill Creek Watershed in Oregon.
The city incurred around $40 million in debt from that project, according to a 2001 report in the Union-Bulletin. By the end of the 25-year contract the city signed with Pacific Power, which escalated every year regardless of energy markets, Walla Walla was being paid around $2 million per year for energy that would have otherwise gone to waste.
Now, with a highly volatile energy market resulting in a much shorter-term contract, the city has agreed to sell its energy for a fraction of what it received from the decades-matured Pacific Power contract. But with debts from the ‘80s construction projects long-since paid off, the system is still able to generate excess profits year after year.
The energy market in the 21st century is also not quite what Pacific Power or the city of Walla Walla might have predicted in the late ‘80s. As of 2022, at the end of the 10-year contract with Columbia REA, the city was being paid a little under $53 per megawatt hour, around half the rate the municipality was paid by Pacific Power in 2001.
And with the current contract expiring at the end of 2022, the city was almost offered significantly less for its power going forward.
In 2021, the city hired a consulting agency to begin negotiating its new contract with Columbia REA. Due to a reported glut of solar and wind power on the market, the company was prepared to offer the city closer to $30 than $60 per megawatt hour.
Now, nearly one year later, inflation and surging energy prices improved the city’s negotiating position, according to a staff report.
That volatility caused Columbia REA to nearly double their initial offer, proposing a rate of $58 per MWh, a roughly 10% increase over the current rate.
But volatile markets also caused the utility company to shy away from a long-term contract. Instead of a 25- or 10-year contract, Columbia REA agreed to a two-year contract.
Just before the vote, after Eskil praised the foresight of city leaders four decades ago, Council member Koehler took the initiative to voice support for the city to pursue other energy production opportunities such as installing solar panels at the old landfill.
“We could be the council that provides money to the city in the future,” Koehler said.
