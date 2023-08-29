Heart-to-heart communication is possible between sister cities Walla Walla and Tambasasayama, Japan, though the language is different, the city’s Deputy Mayor Hiroyuki Horii said at the opening event for the delegation’s visit to Walla Walla.
Horii and a dozen other visitors from Tambasasayama met with Walla Walla officials at City Hall on Monday, Aug. 28, to exchange gifts and mark the cities’ 50th anniversary, which actually took place in 2022.
This was Horii’s first visit, and, because of the pandemic, the first cultural exchange between the cities since 2019.
“For the last 50 years, many students have experienced the wonderful warmth of international exchange,” Horii said as delegate Mai Halada translated. “Our mayor and other people who have come to Walla Walla have told me that it is a very nice place with beautiful countryside and warm people. Now, I understand that is true.”
He said he hopes that fellowship between the cities will grow, with younger generations taking on the responsibility of continuing the partnership.
The stop at City Hall was the first of many to help the 13-member delegation get to know Walla Walla as a city and community.
Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner — along with City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain, Deputy City Manager Bob Francis and Council Member Susan Nakonieczny — welcomed the group to the council chambers with an explanation of the city’s council-manager form of government and the role of the council and staff.
Scribner encouraged the delegation to visit Pioneer Park — the city’s best known and widely used park, he said — where they’ll also find a nod to the sister city partnership.
The main road through the park is called Sasayama Drive, Scribner said, and a stone monument marks the 25th anniversary celebrated by the cities’ Rotary Clubs in 2005.
“We do welcome you to our city,” he said.
Gifts exchanged among the leaders gave tribute to the areas’ respective crops and specialties, among other things.
Scribner presented Horii with a Walla Walla Valley Life photo book with images made by Union-Bulletin photographers and a sculpture made by Walla Walla artist Zac Merten. The piece was an arrangement of wheat from the 2023 harvest and locally sourced black walnut, painted board and paper birch.
The delegation from Tambasasayama gifted Walla Walla leaders a cloth dyed with local chestnuts and onion skins and an anniversary book with photos from visits throughout the years. Dekansho dancers move at the corners of the pages as the book is thumbed through.
Though it was Horii’s first visit to Walla Walla, some in the group had visited before.
Halada, who helped translate between Japanese and English at the event, did an exchange in Walla Walla as a high school student in 1997. She brought her 8-year-old son, Hal, along this time.
Visitors also got to see Shiho Sato, who did a sister city exchange to Walla Walla as a high school student in 1992. She then moved to Walla Walla in 2014.
Sato, who accompanied the group Monday along with Walla Walla-Tambasasayama Sister City Affiliation Committee secretary Barbara Noel, said she was glad to see friends in the visiting group.
The delegation toured city facilities, including the fire department and police station, Monday, and had plans to visit the Fort Walla Walla Museum, Whitman Mission, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Walla Walla Fair and more over the course of the week.
A new plaque on the Spokane Street bridge, to be renamed the Friendship Bridge, will honor the cities’ 50th anniversary. The ceremony, speeches and dancing the Dekansho on the new bridge will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.