A Walla Walla County Superior Court judge heard oral arguments on Monday, June 12, in the open meetings case brought against the Walla Walla City Council.
Arthur West of Olympia filed the suit in February, alleging Open Public Meetings Act violations during the city manager hiring process in 2022 and tattoo policy discussions in 2021.
West, appearing by Zoom on Monday, requested a ruling on the city manager hiring process claim, arguing that the council members unlawfully conducted meetings, failed to deliberate in public and took action without proper notice.
City Attorney Tim Donaldson — representing City Council members Tom Scribner, Steve Moss, Brian Casey, Ted Koehler, Suzan Nakonieczny and Gustavo Reyna — argued that West brought the claim after an unreasonable delay and that conditions have changed since the two specified incidents.
He said the council has since taken corrective action, making West’s claims moot, and requested the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case could not be refiled.
Council member Rick Eskil was represented by Megan Clark, appearing by Zoom, who joined the city’s response.
Wolfram is expected to rule in the case when court reconvenes at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.
Donaldson said Assistant City Attorney June Riley will appear in his place on Tuesday.
