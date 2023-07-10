Walla Walla seniors facing rising rents in manufactured housing communities and apartments have an opportunity to share their plight with state lawmakers this week.
Rental costs — including lot rent and utility fees for water, sewer and stormwater passed through by management — increased by $193 over 22 months at Rancho Villa, a manufactured home community for those 55 and older in Walla Walla.
Mobile and manufactured home residents from Rancho Villa and retirees living in other rental properties around Walla Walla shared their financial challenges at a community town hall in March, asking state lawmakers to help by implementing rent control measures.
Residents have another chance to voice their concerns at a series of listening sessions on Tuesday, July 11, in the Tri-Cities and Wednesday, July 12, in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Rep. Mark Klicker, the ranking Republican on the House Housing Committee, will host the sessions along with assistant ranking member Republican Rep. April Connors and a housing policy staffer.
"Basically, it’s a listening session to get some ideas to find solutions to both the rental market and mobile home parks to curtail the rapid rate increases," Klicker said in a statement.
His office said the information gathered at the meetings will be discussed by lawmakers and policy staffers to look at options for relief.
The listening sessions are planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the ARC of Tri-Cities, 1455 Fowler St. in Richland, as well as 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way, Main Building, Room 185 A and B.
