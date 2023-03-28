Walla Walla’s Valley Transit has returned to pre-pandemic bus routes and frequencies with an added benefit for riders.
The return of evening service in College Place and Walla Walla in February brought the agency back to pre-pandemic service levels, General Manager Angie Peters said.
Valley Transit reduced and stopped some services during the pandemic because of travel restrictions and staffing shortages, she said.
With the original stay-at-home order in 2020, Valley Transit reduced its eight daily routes to two daily loops, she said. Eventually, the daily route schedule was restarted but with a temporary frequency of an hour instead of the typical half-hour. The evening routes had stopped altogether during that time.
“It wasn’t until (Feb. 27) that we’ve actually had enough staff to be able to bring it back, and by bringing that back, that’s the last piece of the puzzle of having pre-pandemic service levels be available,” Peters said.
The agency is also offering free fare for riders through 2025 as part of a pilot program funded by the state Department of Transportation’s Move Ahead Washington funding package.
Evening service
Valley Transit’s evening service mirrors the services offered on Saturdays with an east and west loop in Eastgate and College Place that connect in downtown Walla Walla, Peters said.
The services are available from 5:45 p.m. to about 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Buses on these routes follow a deviated fixed-route schedule, allowing the bus to deviate up to a quarter mile from the route to drop riders off nearer to their destination.
Those who have a destination more than a quarter mile from the route can use the Connector, a transit service that extends to areas in Walla Walla and College Place that do not have a nearby bus route. It runs 5:45-8:40 p.m. weekdays.
Peters said travel training is available for those who stopped using Valley Transit daytime, evening or weekend services during the pandemic and want a refresher, and for those who may be learning how to use the transit system for the first time.
Full route information is available at valleytransit.com.
Zero-fare pilot program
Travel using most Valley Transit services is free through 2025 because of a pilot program funded by the Washington state Department of Transportation’s Move Ahead Washington funding package, Peters said.
The zero-fare program started in September 2022 and applies to weekday, evening, weekend, Connector and Dial-A-Ride services, she said.
Job Access, a program that transports people to and from work, training or child care between 5 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. daily, is not included in the zero-fare pilot. Users have to register to use the service, which is funded by a monthly pass that costs $12 for up to 10 rides per week.
Vanpool services are also not fare-free, but everything else is, at least through 2025, Peters said.
“For right now, it's all temporary, and a more permanent decision will be made in 2025,” she said. “We're observing and collecting data on what that means for our ridership, for our revenue, for our behavioral things on the bus, whether there are any changes based on that change.”
She said staff will monitor the pilot and make a recommendation to the Board of Directors about continuing the zero-fare program for everyone or moving to free fare for youth riders only, which is a requirement of the WSDOT Move Ahead Washington grant.
