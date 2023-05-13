The stay of a public hearing about changes to Walla Walla’s multifamily housing tax exemption program didn’t stop residents from commenting about the program at a City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 10.
The council postponed the public hearing until June to give the city time to answer questions about the effect of the program on tax collection overall, Development Services Director Preston Frederickson said.
The MFTE program allows the city to give temporary property tax exemptions for the creation of multifamily housing units through new construction, conversion or renovation.
Throughout the program, developers would continue to pay property taxes as assessed for the existing site before any improvements or new construction.
In exchange for building in a targeted area and offering some units at affordable rates, developers are exempt from paying property taxes on any residential improvements made to the site.
Looking to revise the program to meet new housing and affordability goals outlined in the Regional Housing Action Plan — namely to meet the need of 3,700 new units in the next 20 years — the city’s housing committee has proposed an expanded map and increase in affordable units among other changes.
The committee has been working to update the program for more than a year and the council had a work session on the topic in March, but Frederickson said the city now wants more information about how the program affects other taxpayers.
“I think there's just some misunderstanding that basically you give the exemption, you're fobbing it all off on all the other taxpayers and other taxpayers are paying for these improvements, and that's not entirely true,” he said.
He said the city is working with the Walla Walla County Assessor’s Office to get more information to present to council members and the public about the implications of the program.
Housing affordability
Some residents still commented about the program and proposed changes during regular public comment on Wednesday.
Walla Walla resident Patricia Divine Wilder, who has spoken to elected officials in the past about the housing affordability challenges seniors in the community face, recommended the city consider tax exemption options that focus on housing affordability for seniors, disabled people and those making 50% or less of the area median income.
She said she has felt hopeful about new apartment complexes such as the Lodge and 55-plus complex Affinity at Walla Walla opening in recent years, but then she sees the rent prices.
“I can't afford any of these so-called affordable apartments that are being added,” she said.
Wilder said she’s seen an impact on rent costs at more established apartment complexes.
“I have found that the new apartments coming in with the higher rent prices, even those that are considered affordable, have jacked up the rent in some of the longer standing complexes,” she said. “Many people I know who've been long-term residents in this area are feeling pushed out of their homes.”
She said a tax exemption program should be considered for landlords who are already providing affordable housing, rather than development companies, which she said are building apartments that aren’t affordable for sizable parts of the population.
Walla Walla resident Shauna Bogley said the city should look at solutions that give immediate relief to renters, rather than building owners and developers.
“I oppose giving developers a huge tax break at the expense of Walla Walla citizens already struggling to pay rent and taxes,” she said. “This proposal is a boon to developers who could be paying lower taxes than neighboring single family (home)owners.”
She also said the program is short-sighted.
“It's a token, short-term game in affordable housing for the city because the lower rents would expire in 12 years,” she said.
Walla Walla resident John Bogley asked about adding impact fees for developers and said the workforce in Walla Walla is changing.
He said the city has implemented other policies to encourage housing development, including allowing fourplexes in residential zones. The new proposed map includes a much greater swath — nearly all — of the city, he said.
“I think we need to step back and look at the demographics — let the emerging economy play out before we decide to implement this misguided giveaway to developers,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.