Once again the proposed annexation of property on Cottonwood Road into the city of Walla Walla has turned contentious.
The Walla Walla City Council voted 4-3 Wednesday, May 25, to reject an annexation petition by the owners of two properties totaling 11 acres on the west side of Cottonwood Road across from Eagle Crest Drive. The properties, at 3080 and 3082 Cottonwood Road, are located a short distance from a 105-acre parcel that has been the center of a heated, yearslong annexation battle.
The owners of the land at the center of Wednesday’s debate had informally proposed the development of 20-30 homes if the annexation was successful.
But for four council members, concerns that development would put too much strain on existing infrastructure overrode the desire to combat the local housing crisis, as well as the recommendation of city staff to accept the proposal.
After nearly an hour of presentations, testimony and at-times tense debate, Mayor Tom Scribner and council members Brian Casey, Susan Nakonieczny and Rick Eskil voted against the proposal.
Scribner argued that raw, undeveloped land should not be annexed in to the city unless there were clear plans in place for how the land would be developed. He pointed to both staff reports and the testimony of residents who lived near the land under consideration that the infrastructure in that area is subpar and needs significant investment before more people move into it.
Many residents on Cottonwood Road, most of whom live within Walla Walla city limits, have for years opposed nearby annexation attempts, often decrying the effect that increased housing density would have on the aesthetics of their neighborhoods.
But others have also raised concerns about putting more pressure on already dangerous intersections and strained city utilities. In letters to the council, Leah and Jonathan Bruhn, residents who live a short distance to the southeast of the land in question, pointed to substandard pedestrian and cyclist safety on nearby roads, among other perceived deficiencies.
Deputy Mayor Steve Moss was joined by council members Ted Koehler and Gustavo Reyna in voting in favor of annexation.
While they agreed in large part that infrastructure in the area was deficient and developers needed to mitigate their impacts, they argued that Wednesday was not the time or place for that debate. The city agreeing to annex these properties did not obligate the city to later agree to a developer’s plans for the land, they argued, and those steps are typically looked at separately.
Developers are usually responsible to make up for the impacts of their developments, such as the strain new homes place on the roads or city utilities, said Jonathan Maland, Walla Walla senior planner, during the meeting. But those agreements are typically made prior to construction, not prior to annexation, he said.
“We’re looking at this property here with a potential development of 20 to 30-something lots, and we decided that this could be handled through our subdivision process, through the public review process,” Maland said.
But the city potentially relinquishes some leverage in negotiations if it has already agreed to annex property, Scribner argued, comparing the process of annexation first and development agreements second as the “proverbial camel’s nose under the tent.”
While Koehler reiterated that he believed development agreements were supposed to be handled separately from annexation, he agreed that development should not occur in the area without taking steps to mitigate impacts.
He noted that his wife is a teacher at Prospect Point Elementary School and is keenly familiar with the unsafe intersection with Cottonwood Road. If mitigation isn’t part of an eventual development plan, he wouldn’t support it, he said.
In the meantime, the property could still be developed even if it isn’t annexed into the city, Koehler noted, but it would be developed to county standards.
“There are areas or pockets in the city that were developed to county standards before they were annexed into the city and are substandard to the city requirements,” Koehler said.
The residents of those developments would still burden local infrastructure, but the city would have no say in how it was developed, he continued.
In response, Casey noted there would presumably be fewer houses on larger lots if the land was developed outside of the city, which would also mean fewer residents using local roads and other infrastructure.
But city leaders have previously agreed that future development needs to have higher housing density.
Council members in favor of annexation pointed to the city’s commitment to fix its affordable housing crisis by adding nearly 4,700 new homes to the market in the next 20 years, largely by annexing land into the city so it can be developed with higher housing density.
Eskil, who represents the South Ward where the proposed annexation would take place, as well as Scribner disputed claims that new homes built in the high-priced area would do much to fix the affordable housing crisis. If the new houses built on the land in question were consistent with other properties in the area, “we’re talking about McMansions,” Scribner said.
But increasing overall housing stock relieves pressure on existing inventory, Reyna argued. And even if the new homes are more expensive “we need CEOs and neurosurgeons and, you know, college professors and whatnot,” he said.
“So, annex first and deal with development after the fact?” Scribner asked.
However, regardless of whether separating annexation and development agreements was the best process, it is the process established by the city, Moss argued.
“If we’re going to be capricious about how we treat the requirement of a development agreement, that’s on us,” he said. “But it has an impact on staff and the development that we’re trying to see.
“Regardless of how this goes tonight, I think it requires another discussion” so staff and developers are able to predict what the city is going to require, Moss said.
New land, old fight
Wednesday was not the first time Walla Walla City Council deviated from its commitments to developing more housing when considering annexing land on Cottonwood Road.
A nearby 105-acre parcel has been the subject of protracted debate since 2016, when the city was approached with a request to annex the land so Hayden Homes could develop a 372-home subdivision there.
The proposal was fiercely opposed, however, by nearby residents, many of whom already lived within Walla Walla city limits.
The concerns first raised more than five years ago were echoed during this Wednesday’s meeting. Some residents complained development would add more cars to already dangerous roads and exacerbate existing flood problems, while some argued that newer, denser housing would be unsightly for neighbors with larger lots.
In response, the city took the unusual step of refusing to accept the annexation request until they also approved developer’s plans for the property. Previously, the city had always approved or rejected annexation as a first, stand-alone step, and only afterwards would the city review any formal proposals for development on the land.
But public outcry and complicated negotiations with the city spelled the end of the project, at least in the near term. By the end of 2019, Hayden Homes had officially withdrawn its application to develop the land and property owners had sold to Cottonwood Investors, a limited liability company owned by the family of Michael Murr, a major player in the local wine industry.
A year later, Cottonwood Investors once again asked the city to consider annexation, but years of debate and stalled negotiations had left their mark. Instead of 372 homes, Cottonwood Investors proposed developing 250 lots on the same land, using 25 acres of park and green space to help absorb water runoff from the property that could otherwise impact stormwater and flooding.
While many opponents of the site publicly expressed concern that increased housing density in their backyard would change the “look and feel” of the area, few publicly expressed concern about it lowering their own property values. Murr did note in interviews, however, that he projected the new homes would be the same price as those in the immediate area.
Still, these changes weren’t sufficient to assuage the concerns of nearby residents, and the Cottonwood Investors property remains outside of Walla Walla city limits, tangled in another yearslong negotiation with the city.
To keep up with the city’s goal of building nearly 4,700 homes in 20 years, around 235 homes need to be built every year. Today, instead of 372 homes, or 250, there are none on the Cottonwood Investors property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.