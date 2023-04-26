An annual review of Walla Walla’s financial report helps the city strengthen its applications for grant funding and requests for higher bond ratings. It also opens up opportunities for recognition.
Walla Walla was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2021 financial report, the city announced in a news release Tuesday, April 25.
The award from the Government Finance Officers Association is the 14th of its kind for the city, which has received the certificate each year since 2007 except for 2020, when the city decided not to submit an application because of the pandemic, the release said.
Walla Walla Finance Director Jean Teasdale said the recognition shows that the city is spending its tax dollars with accountability and integrity.
"This award shows the Finance Department prepared the financial statements with due diligence, with no material errors, and that the statements fairly represented the financial position of the city," she said in the release.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, according to the association that gives the award.
The release said the city’s report was judged by an impartial panel.
