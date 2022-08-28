The city of Walla Walla has accepted $1.5 million of federal funds that will enable the city to perform preventative maintenance on 10 bridges.
Nine of the bridges cross Mill Creek, including the crossings at Second Avenue, Main Street, Colville Street, Otis Street, Merriam Street, Clinton Street, Wilbur Street, Myra Road and the Three Mile Bridge on Tausick Way.
The city will also be able to perform maintenance on the Pleasant Street bridge that crosses Garrison Creek.
The federal funds were awarded to the city by the Washington State Department of Transportation through the Local Bridge Program, which funnels funding from the National Highway Performance Program and the Surface Transportation Block Grant program.
As long as construction is authorized before the end of 2025, the projects will fund 100% of eligible costs, according to a staff report.
There are around 30 bridges in the city of Walla Walla, according to city staff, spanning the numerous waterways that weave through the municipality.
While $1.5 million is not a lot of money for infrastructure, Public Works Director Ki Bealey noted during the Wednesday, Aug. 23, council meeting that replacing the Rose Street Bridge outside City Hall had cost $4 million.
“Trying to preserve what we have to take care of and spending a little money to try to keep them in a reasonable operating shape, yes, it’s a lot less money than replacing them,” Bealey said.
Mayor Pro Tempore Steve Moss applauded staff for securing funding to maintain the city’s bridges. He also noted the grant was from older federal programs, and that recent pushes for infrastructure investment by the Biden Administration may result in further funding in the future.
Council member Rick Eskil inquired how often bridges in the city have to be upgraded or restored. Bealey responded that it depends on conditions, but repairs need to be done regularly.
“Especially when we salt our roads, for example; it is hard on those bridges,” Bealey said. “And all of the vehicles that go over the top of them over and over and over again that create vibrations, which creates cracks.”
“So, it’s a preservation effort that, quite honestly, we should probably be doing more often,” he continued. “Unfortunately, there just isn’t enough funds to do things like this as much as we probably would like to or should.”
