Walla Walla residents with disabilities can request reasonable accommodation from the city to reduce snow berms typically left by snowplows.
The city’s new berm reduction program offers the service to reduce snow berms across driveways of qualified people to improve access to and from their residence, according to a news release.
“Roadway snowplowing typically leaves a ‘berm’ or row of snow at the end of the plow after it passes by,” the release said. “As berms in front of driveways thaw and refreeze, they can be difficult to remove and/or drive over.”
Plow operators will slow and turn the plow blade to disperse the snow away from the qualified person’s driveway under this program, the release said.
The service applies only to qualified applicants with disabilities.
A resident must complete a service request form and present a copy of their Individual with Disabilities Parking Privilege card and proof of residence before Oct. 1 each year to use the service.
Only one driveway will be serviced per card.
The request form is available in English and Spanish online at wallawallawa.gov/snowberms and in person at:
- City of Walla Walla Service Center, 55 E. Moore St.
- Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.
- Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave.
- Walla Walla Senior Center, 720 Sprague St.
- Blue Mountain Action Council, 8 E. Cherry St.
- Lillie Rice Center, 2616 E. Isaacs Ave.
- Norco, 1439 The Dalles Military Road
- Valley Residential Services, 240 Bush St.
The form can be returned to Public Works at 55 E. Moore St., emailed to pwinfo@wallawallawa.gov or submitted through the online submission form.
Residents who don’t qualify for the program can reach other agencies or individuals for assistance clearing snow. The city has a list of snow removal referrals.
