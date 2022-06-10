The Walla Walla Police Department has officially retracted a statement made by its spokesman to the U-B several weeks ago alleging that a board member for the local synagogue lied about his interaction with the PD in 2020.
Evan Heisman, secretary of the board of Walla Walla synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, was vocal for years about concerns he and his congregation had with a controversial tattoo on the arm of a city police officer that closely resembled Nazi iconography.
On Monday, June 6, the Walla Walla Police Department issued a “correction request” to the Union-Bulletin, backtracking previous comments by department spokesman Gunner Fulmer stating that Heisman lied to the press and to the public about interactions with the department in which Heisman raised concerns about the tattoo.
As images of the tattoo began to circulate social media in the summer of 2020, Heisman was alerted that Officer Nat Small, a former Scout Sniper in the Marine Corps, had a tattoo with “SS” symbols styled like those used by Hitler’s private police.
Small consistently denied that the symbol, used by the Scout Snipers for decades that Small said he adopted to honor a fallen friend, were intended to have any association with Nazism. As Small's tattoo became the target of growing public outcry, the Walla Walla Police Department publicly rallied in support of the officer and veteran, who eventually vowed to have the tattoo altered.
In the days that followed, Heisman, speaking on behalf of his synagogue, which had experienced a string of anti-Semitic calls and vandalism, criticized the department’s public response to concerns about the tattoo. Heisman wrote to the Union-Bulletin at the time that the WWPD had been “reactionary and defensive, eroding the trust of our community.”
But before penning that letter, shortly after learning of the tattoo, Heisman called the Walla Walla Police Department to express concern about the tattoo and the department's response to the controversy.
Two years later, as the city of Walla Walla considered during a May 11 meeting whether to implement any additional policies banning controversial tattoos — no new policies were ultimately adopted — Heisman spoke to the City Council about the contents of that June 2020 phone call.
Heisman alleged that an officer had yelled at him over the phone and told him the department would hire someone with a Swastika tattoo if they passed the pre-employment screening process.
Newly hired Chief Chris Buttice, in response, told council members categorically that an officer with a Swastika tattoo would not make it through the hiring process, though city attorney Tim Donaldson had previously suggested it was hypothetically possible.
The Union-Bulletin reached out at the time to administrative Sgt. Fulmer for response to Heisman’s claim in the meeting this spring.
In a May 13 email, Fulmer, who is also a candidate for an open seat on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners, cast doubt on Heisman’s accusation.
“Unless he can provide some more factual details about that phone conversation, I would lean toward the fact, that was not actually said,” Fulmer wrote. “Knowing the officers in my department and how they act day to day, I find it extremely hard to believe that a comment of that nature was stated to him.”
Fulmer also questioned why Heisman didn’t follow up with a formal complaint to the department.
After Fulmer's comments were published, Heisman wrote to the U-B on May 15 again stating that the conversation did, in fact, take place and furthermore that it had taken place with someone in the department named Fulmer.
Heisman noted he was not certain if he spoke with Gunner Fulmer or his son, who also works in the department, and Heisman said he could no longer locate his contemporaneous notes from the call.
In response, Fulmer wrote in a May 16 email to the U-B that Heisman had lied, and he encouraged Heisman to speak with him directly.
“I never said that and would never say that as the spokesperson for our department,” Fulmer wrote. “That’s an absolute lie and not true. My son also works on the department but would not make a comment to anybody about something like that.”
Heisman soon emailed Buttice, whose first day as chief was less than three weeks prior, and asked the department to “quickly issue a public statement” acknowledging that the conversation took place. He also asked the department to apologize to him and to his congregation for accusing Heisman of fabricating the call.
Rather than a public apology, as requested by Heisman, Walla Walla Police Department officials acknowledged in a June 6 email to the Union-Bulletin that, after further review, Heisman had, in fact, called the city’s Human Resources Department to file a complaint about his interaction earlier that day with an officer.
Because the complaint was not made directly to the police department, Buttice and Fulmer were both unaware of the complaint, according to the email.
The department added that it now “does not deny having a conversation with Mr. Heisman about the tattoo.”
“The Walla Walla Police Department apologizes to Mr. Heisman and the Congregation of Beth Israel and acknowledges that Mr. Heisman made a complaint to the city of Walla Walla Human Resources Department on June 5th of 2020,” the statement says. “We look forward to the opportunity of rebuilding his trust.”
When asked whether the department intended to send the statement to other media or publish it publicly, Cpt. Eric Knudson stated this was not planned.
"The request for correction is only being sent to you at the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as you were the one who wrote the article," Knudson wrote.
While he continued to be disappointed in the department's initial response, Heisman wrote in an email that he appreciated that they corrected the record.
"While I wish the WWPD had been more diligent in looking into it before their original statement, I am glad that Chief Buttice and the WWPD took the time to look into this now and are not continuing to suggest that I am a liar," Heisman wrote.
