City engineers have a plan to ease disruptions to drivers navigating road work projects in Walla Walla.
Deputy Public Works Director Mike Laughery said the department will wait to start construction on the Chestnut Street project, which was given the go-ahead by City Council on Wednesday, March 23, until the intersection of Park and Alder streets reopens.
“We're waiting until the intersection of Park and Alder is open — done with construction, open — so that we're not obstructing two major routes at the same time,” he told the council.
Laughery anticipated that the intersection would be close to reopening by May 1, so the first piece of the Chestnut Street project is planned to start June 1.
“We’re starting with the intersection of Chestnut and Second (Avenue), which is going to be disruptive to the public,” he said. “We are pushing the contractor very hard to get in and out of that intersection of Second and Chestnut so (it) will be quick — as quick as possible.”
Getting that piece done quickly will allow a smooth transition into the repaving project planned for Second Avenue in 2024, Laughery said.
Mayor Pro Tempore Steve Moss and Council Member Brian Casey thanked Laughery for the staff’s effort to plan, stagger projects and reduce impacts to drivers.
Chestnut Street
The Chestnut Street project will replace infrastructure from Second Avenue to Howard Street, including water, sewer and stormwater utilities; and roadway, sidewalks and bike lanes along the route. It also will upgrade signals at Second and Chestnut.
At the Wednesday, March 22, meeting, the council awarded a $4.1 million construction bid to Culbert Construction Inc. for the project, the lowest bid for a project staff estimated would cost about $4.7 million.
The project is funded primarily by water and sewer rates as part of the citywide Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Program and will be completed in two phases.
Phase one includes the upgrades at the intersection of Second and Chestnut, planned for this summer, and local work along Palouse and Locust streets, which may begin later this year.
Phase two, the bulk of reconstruction along East Chestnut Street, is planned for 2024.
For more information about current city road projects, visit gowallawalla.us.
More from the meeting
Also at the meeting, the council approved a $760,108 contract for construction design along Pine Street from Second to Ninth avenues.
Laughery said construction costs for the project are estimated to total about $7 million.
So far, the city has received two grants totaling $3 million to put toward construction, and an application for another $1.2 million is pending.
Laughery said the city plans to design the roadway to federal standards to open up eligibility for federal funds as well.
The Pine Street project is on the city’s Transportation Benefit District, or TBD, list. Local funds for the project will come from the citizen-approved 0.2% sales tax for transportation improvements on streets identified to need them the most.
Another $500,000 in contracts was approved by council members at the meeting for services related to wastewater treatment and city landfills.
Environmental engineer Leah Rohan said the three contracts of $137,600 to $192,240 apiece will go toward reviewing aspects of the city’s wastewater treatment program; monitoring to ensure there is no groundwater contamination at the city’s three landfills; and maintenance of the systems used to collect gas and leachate from the city’s landfills.
The council also adopted Walla Walla’s Historic Preservation Plan, which outlines the city’s historic preservation program and sets goals for historic and cultural resources in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.