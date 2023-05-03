Civic-minded residents looking for an opportunity to help shape Walla Walla’s future can apply to join a city committee.
The city is looking to fill more than a dozen openings on several boards and committees focused on issues, including sustainability, low-income housing, historic preservation and city planning.
The following board and commissions had openings as of Tuesday, May 2:
• The Civil Service Commission, responsible for adopting rules relating to police and fire employees, had two openings. Commissioners are required to be U.S. citizens, city residents and registered voters.
• The Historic Preservation Commission, charged with preserving historic buildings and resources, had three openings. Two commissioners may live outside city limits.
• The Housing Authority, responsible for developing and operating low-income housing programs, has one opening. The applicant must be a city resident.
• The Planning Commission, responsible for guiding the city’s long-term planning efforts and updating the comprehensive plan, had one opening. The applicant must be a city resident or live in the city’s Urban Growth Area.
• The Sustainability Committee, responsible for advising the city on sustainability efforts and preparing for social, economic and environmental changes, had two openings. Committee members must be city residents.
• The Transportation Benefit District Improvement Committee, charged with reviewing the selection and priority of road projects that use TBD funds, had three openings. Committee members must be city residents.
• The Water and Wastewater Advisory Committee, responsible for advising the city on its water and treatment programs, had two openings. One applicant may live outside city limits if they are within the city’s designated water service area.
Applications and more information is available at the city’s website.
Contact the city clerk at 509-527-4424 or lneissl@wallawallawa.gov with questions.
Applications are due at noon Friday, June 2, but will continue to be accepted until all positions are filled, according to a news release from the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.