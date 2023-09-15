Walla Walla is accepting applications for an opening on the Law Enforcement Officer and Fire Fighters' Board.
The board is responsible for managing the retirement and disability benefits of LEOFF-1 firefighters and police officers, according to city clerk Lisa Neissl.
The plan was closed to new members on Oct. 1, 1977, and all city LEOFF-1 members are currently retired, she said in an email.
State statute requires the board to include one member representing the retired firefighters, one member representing the retired police officers, two members of the city council, and one at-large member. All serve two-year terms.
The city is looking to fill the open at-large member position.
“The goal is to have that person be an unbiased perspective for the group as two members represent people who receive the benefits, and two members represent the city that pays out the benefits,” Neissl said.
Applicants must reside in the city and must not be a close relation to current or former police or fire department personnel, according to a city news release.
Application forms are available at bit.ly/WWboards. Applications are due by noon Friday, Nov. 3, but will continue to be accepted until the seat is filled, the release said.
Questions can be directed to Neissl at 509-527-4424 or lneissel@wallawallawa.gov.
