The Lodge, a colossal apartment building that added 137 units to downtown Walla Walla in 2021, might not have been built if not for the incentive offered to its developers.
The complex at 327 E. Rose St. has studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments within walking distance to grocery stores, health care offices, local businesses, dining and more in the downtown core.
Of all the units, 20% will be maintained as affordable for 12 years.
In exchange, throughout that time frame, developers won’t pay property taxes on residential improvements made to the site since the start of the project in 2019.
While the city’s multifamily housing tax exemption program, or MFTE program, has only been used for two developments since the city added it in 2005, officials say it’s an important program that can be used to address housing supply and affordability challenges in Walla Walla.
New units, including those at the Lodge, are increasingly important as the city works to meet the need of an additional 3,700 new units in the next 20 years, City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said.
City officials and community members have ideas on how to update the MFTE program to serve other areas and offer more affordable housing in Walla Walla.
The City Council will consider four proposed changes to the program after a public hearing on Wednesday, May 10, at City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave.
Program history
Washington’s MFTE program was started in 1995 as a way to incentivize the development of multifamily housing and affordable housing in urban centers, specifically in larger cities across the state.
Under the program, governments could give property tax exemptions for the creation of multifamily housing units, whether through new construction, conversion or renovation.
After the program term expires, developers pay the full property tax value. They can continue to provide affordable housing if they choose, but are not required to under the program.
Walla Walla incorporated the exemption program into its City Code in 2005, designating the downtown area as the targeted area for new housing developments.
Walla Walla’s program included two options: an eight-year program with no affordability requirement or a 12-year program with a requirement for 20% affordable units.
Affordable units are reserved for residents making at or below 80% of the area median income or above 80% but below 115% of the area median income.
Development Services Director Preston Frederickson said the program began as a way for the city to revitalize Walla Walla’s downtown.
“Over time, (we’ve) seen the benefits of using it as an opportunity to draw more housing and then of course, affordable housing, as a condition of it,” he said.
The Lodge and Vue 22
Vue 22, an apartment and townhome development on West Sumach Street, was the first MFTE development in Walla Walla. It was built in 2008 and graduated from the program in 2020.
A broker could not be reached to provide an update about the property for this article, and Frederickson said developers are no longer required to report on the property after graduating from the program.
It’s unclear whether the owners maintained the 20% of affordable units the property started with.
That’s one critique of the program, Chamberlain said.
“From some affordable housing advocates' perspectives, it's not a long lasting, affordable approach,” she said.
But the city’s goal is to create more housing units in general, she said.
“We're under-supplied today, and so we see this as an incentive to create that supply that we need regardless. We need supply, so why not also incentivize an affordable component with that?” Chamberlain added.
Both Vue 22 and the Lodge added denser development downtown, which was the objective, she said.
“With the Lodge, we added 130 units to downtown, which is great to bring that 24/7 living and again, that denser development downtown,” she said. “That's exactly what we wanted to see.”
Still, the city learns with each project it carries out, Chamberlain said.
Walla Walla officials took another look at the MFTE program in 2022, hoping to revise it to meet new housing and affordability goals outlined in the Regional Housing Action Plan.
The changes were proposed by a committee made up of city officials and community members connected to affordable housing, real estate and other housing issues and reviewed at a City Council work session on March 20.
“We don’t know how this will turn out, but we know if we don’t change anything, we might not see another (development under this program) for another 10 years,” Frederickson said at the work session.
New map and more
A new map proposed for the targeted area for new housing development under the MFTE program captures large areas of the city that are walkable and within a mile of urban resources like grocery stores, clinics, bus routes and more, Frederickson said.
Where the current program is centered on the downtown core, the change would expand it to residential and other areas throughout the city.
Frederickson said fourplexes are allowed in residential areas in residential lots and expanding the MFTE program into residential areas could be a strong incentive to build them.
“(This would) really mix in just a wonderful dynamic of single-family with multifamily affordable market rate and hopefully see some greater diversity in our housing types throughout this area,” Frederickson said.
The map change also follows major corridors, including Rose Street, Isaacs Avenue to Airport Road, Second Avenue past Tietan Street, and Ninth Avenue and Plaza Way.
It incorporates the sites of upcoming developments including Phase 2 at Mill Creek, where 96 additional units are planned, said Elizabeth Humphrey, a member of the housing committee, chair of the Walla Walla Housing Authority and commercial lender with Baker Boyer Bank.
She said the property owners and developers are aware of the program and its potential expansion.
Mason Helms with Mill Creek Ventures didn’t respond to a request for comment for this article and Chamberlain and Frederickson said they haven’t had contact with him but know he’s aware of the program, and the new map would capture the development.
“Really what we see as the benefit of expanding is so we can encourage and incentivize, again, continued multifamily development,” Chamberlain said. “We want to see denser housing.”
In addition to the new map, the committee also proposed changes to improve affordability.
The proposed changes include an increase from 20% to 25% affordable units and a switch to use the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s fair market rent for Walla Walla County to set affordable rates.
The increase in affordable units adds to the supply overall and also makes it so an even one-of-four units in a fourplex would need to be affordable, Frederickson said.
The committee also recommended doing away with the eight-year market rate exemption.
“So that’s really driving it toward ensuring that there is affordable housing with the new market rate housing,” Frederickson said.
The City Council will consider these changes and the new map at the meeting on Wednesday, May 10, after a public hearing on the topic.
