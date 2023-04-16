Those who visit downtown Walla Walla frequently enough know how the parking system works — and many know how to beat it.
Strategies for avoiding parking tickets and exceeding the limits in the two-hour zone don’t need to be publicized, but Council Member Rick Eskil said they’re known by just about everyone, especially folks who work downtown.
“We’ve been wired to figure out how to beat the system in terms of parking,” he said at a work session on Monday, April 10.
With high demand in a limited area, education for visitors and employees should be a top consideration as the City Council evaluates parking downtown, said Kathryn Witherington of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, who presented a stakeholder group’s findings at the work session.
“If someone is actively looking for parking, they know right where to find it. It's educating them about where it is and the impacts that are happening when they choose not to use it,” Witherington said.
Improving wayfinding, educating businesses about employee parking options and restructuring the two-hour parking zone are all changes the city should look into before considering paid parking downtown, she said.
Survey and data
A survey of business owners conducted by nonprofit Cobalt Community Research shows interest in keeping the two-hour parking zone, using technology to find vacant spaces and looking at options besides paid parking.
About 86 business owners participated in the survey conducted between May and July 2022, for a response rate of 34%. A total of 256 businesses and building owners were contacted — twice by mail and once by city staff in person — to participate.
Of those who responded:
• 62% support the two-hour limit.
• 64% support implementing technology to find vacant spaces.
• 43% support sharing for parking after two hours.
• 67% oppose implementing paid parking for all spots.
An analysis of downtown parking conditions conducted by Interstate Parking Co. from June 29 to Sept. 27, 2022, found that there is enough parking available downtown to accommodate all drivers.
It also found that the zone with the highest occupancy is the block of stalls on Rose, Main and Alder streets between Fourth Avenue and Palouse Street — a smaller area than that covered by the two-hour zone.
Witherington said there are about 2,300 total parking stalls downtown, with 700 in the high occupancy area. Of those, 228 are reserved for private use. Streateries take up another 40 stalls.
The analysis found that people are staying longer than two hours, and stalls are turning over fewer than 2.5 times per day. The ideal turnover rate would be five to seven cars per stall per day in the high occupancy zone.
There are also about 25 people who routinely get tickets in this zone for parking all day.
A community stakeholder group of business owners, tourism and development leaders and parking enforcement representatives used these findings to direct their recommendations for parking downtown.
Parking demand
With the knowledge that the highest occupancy is in the core of downtown, Witherington recommended the two-hour parking zone be updated to reflect that.
The change could help improve turnover in front of Main Street businesses and open up stalls just outside that zone for all-day parking, she said.
Employee parking
Employee parking in the high occupancy zone is a significant problem that could be fixed with safe and convenient parking options, Witherington said.
One recommendation she shared is to improve the streetscape along the routes from the all-day lots to the core of downtown. While no crimes have been reported in the all-day lots, she said there is a perception that the areas are unsafe.
“Improving these lots themselves, improving the gaps between them and Main Street, and making it feel like part of our entire, amazing downtown experience is very important,” she said.
As far as expanding parking options, Witherington said the city could add angled parking to some streets in the area or designate a place for employees, though there are no parking lots that could accommodate every single downtown employee.
The city could also work with business owners to make sure they’re communicating with employees about where they should be parking, connecting them with private lot owners if that’s of interest, or giving ideas for incentives.
Wayfinding
The all-day lots are also a resource for visitors downtown, but people may not know where to find them, Witherington said.
She said there are immediate signs at each of the lots, but wayfinding signs could be added to direct drivers in the surrounding area.
She said it would be a significant investment — total cost unknown — to purchase and install additional signage, but the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation would contribute $21,000 to the effort.
Other ideas
Witherington also offered recommendations for alternative transportation downtown, including shuttles from all-day lots to Main Street, bike storage and safe walking routes.
Parking does need to be enforced consistently, Witherington said, and there could also be opportunities to focus on educating those who routinely get tickets for parking all day.
Because there was interest among business owners, the city should look at an app people can use to find vacant spots, she added.
“And that kind of brings us neatly back to the idea of, ‘Do we need paid parking?'” she said. “I don't think we do, right now. The group didn't feel that we do, right now. They also felt strongly that a lot of these things will need to be tried first.”
Council input
Eskil said he doesn’t disagree that more education would be useful. The return to more regular enforcement has been noticed, he said.
“There’s just some old habits that need to change,” he said.
Council Member Brian Casey said additional signage could be useful to help direct visitors to all-day lots, though most residents probably do know where they’re at.
Casey suggested an incentive where business owners give employees an extra five minutes on their lunch break to make up for time spent getting to and from all-day parking.
Council Member Gustavo Reyna said he appreciated the use of surveys and data to inform next steps before considering paid parking or other investments.
“It seems like we have a good number of underutilized parking spaces that could be applied to all-day,” he said, “and we have, probably, a good number of recommendations on how to make use of those spaces, because the largest problem that I see we have in the high occupancy is overstaying their time.”
City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said city staff will consider the discussion and bring back their own recommendations for council consideration in June or July.
