The Walla Walla Public Library is growing, and the public has an opportunity at the end of the month to provide feedback on the proposed renovation and expansion of the 52-year-old building.
Members of the community can learn about the project from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the library.
Library administrators and SHKS Architects, the firm city officials selected in December to design the proposed expansion, will be present to answer questions and gather feedback from residents. Visual representations of the proposed changes will also be available for review.
Members of the public who are feeling unwell or have symptoms of illness are asked not to attend. More information is available on the library’s webpage, Facebook page, or by calling 509-527-4550.
The proposed project would add 2,000 square feet of space for hosting library programs as well as small collaborative workspaces, which would expand the library’s northeastern side where the computers are currently.
In addition, some of the library’s original ceiling, lights, windows, shelving, flooring and furniture may also be renovated or replaced, among other components of the facility.
This project has been a long time coming, said Library Director Erin Wells. With the exception of a 5,000-square-foot addition in 2006 to the library’s children’s area, the facility has not been renovated or expanded since it was built in 1970, she noted in a report to the City Council.
The library hosts hundreds of programs per year, from weekly knitting groups to Dungeons and Dragons sessions, Wells said, with 10% of its 200,000 annual visitors coming specifically for those programs.
But when the library was first built, no program space was factored into the design, she said.
