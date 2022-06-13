Dungeons & Dragons Resurgence
Dungeon Master Mary Lubbers answers questions and gives direction as a Dungeons & Dragons game session begins at the Walla Walla Public Library in July 2021. A proposed expansion and renovation at the library would provide more room for such programs.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin file

The Walla Walla Public Library is growing, and the public has an opportunity at the end of the month to provide feedback on the proposed renovation and expansion of the 52-year-old building.

Members of the community can learn about the project from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the library.

Library administrators and SHKS Architects, the firm city officials selected in December to design the proposed expansion, will be present to answer questions and gather feedback from residents. Visual representations of the proposed changes will also be available for review.

Walla Walla Public Library

An image depicting the proposed expansion of the Walla Walla Public Library from a presentation by library Director Erin Wells during an April 25 City Council meeting.

Members of the public who are feeling unwell or have symptoms of illness are asked not to attend. More information is available on the library’s webpage, Facebook page, or by calling 509-527-4550.

The proposed project would add 2,000 square feet of space for hosting library programs as well as small collaborative workspaces, which would expand the library’s northeastern side where the computers are currently.

In addition, some of the library’s original ceiling, lights, windows, shelving, flooring and furniture may also be renovated or replaced, among other components of the facility.

Walla Walla Public Library renovation and expansion

Image depicting the extent of proposed renovations to the Walla Walla Public Library from a presentation made by library Director Erin Wells during an April 25 City Council meeting.

This project has been a long time coming, said Library Director Erin Wells. With the exception of a 5,000-square-foot addition in 2006 to the library’s children’s area, the facility has not been renovated or expanded since it was built in 1970, she noted in a report to the City Council.

WW Library Masks
Library Director Erin Wells holds one of a thousand KN95 masks, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, that were available at the Walla Walla Public Library.

The library hosts hundreds of programs per year, from weekly knitting groups to Dungeons and Dragons sessions, Wells said, with 10% of its 200,000 annual visitors coming specifically for those programs.

But when the library was first built, no program space was factored into the design, she said.

Emry Dinman can be reached at emrydinman@wwub.com or 425-941-5829.

