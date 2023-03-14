Robert “Bob” Francis will join the city of Walla Walla on Monday, April 3, as deputy city manager and director of Support Services.
Francis comes to Walla Walla from Belle Isle, Florida, where he has worked as the city manager since 2017, according to a Monday, March 13, news release announcing his hiring.
Francis was previously the executive director of the Mid-Columbia Council of Governments in The Dalles, Oregon. In the past 19 years, he has managed the city of Hood River, Oregon, the Borough of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and the city of Grant, Nebraska, the release said.
He is also a credentialed city manager through the International City Management Association and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said Francis’ city management experience will be an asset to the city and leadership team.
Francis will oversee the five divisions under the umbrella of Support Services — City Clerk, Communications, Community Development Block Grant, Fleet Services and Risk Management — as well as the Homeless Sleep Center.
He also will serve as the city treasurer and the Americans with Disabilities Act Title VI coordinator and as acting city manager when directed.
Francis said he was honored to be selected for the position.
“My wife, Holli, and I are very excited to be coming to Walla Walla, and we look forward to being very involved in the community,” he said in the release.
Francis has a starting annual salary of $161,400.
Beginning April 3, he can be reached at rfrancis@wallawallawa.gov and 509-527-4540.
