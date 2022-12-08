Elizabeth Chamberlain is Walla Walla’s new city manager.
At the end of the Wednesday, Dec. 7, meeting — which went almost 4½ hours — the Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously to promote Chamberlain, currently the deputy city manager who has been the acting city manager since Nabiel Shawa retired on Oct. 10, 2022.
The decision came after the council was accused by former Walla Walla Mayor Barbara Clark of breaking state law governing open public meetings when the council decided to forgo the previously defined hiring process of selecting five finalists and instead offer the job to "candidate 4" — later revealed to be Chamberlain — in a special meeting on Nov. 18.
After a lengthy executive session that was extended multiple times late into the evening, the council voted to reconsider its decision to forgo the previous hiring process and discussed its options in a public setting.
The council then voted unanimously again to terminate the hiring process and offer the job to Chamberlain, whom every council member said clearly was the strongest candidate and the only candidate from the pool they felt fit the position.
This story will be updated with additional details.
