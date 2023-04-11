Walla Walla district ranger Aaron Gagnon was selected as deputy forest supervisor of the Umatilla National Forest.
The Umatilla National Forest, located in the Blue Mountains of southeast Washington and northeast Oregon, is overseen by the forest supervisor’s office with ranger districts in Hepner, Ukiah, Pomeroy and Walla Walla.
Gagnon will take on the deputy forest supervisor role in May, according to a Monday, April 10, news release.
He replaces Heidi McRoberts, who took on the same position at the Kootenai National Forest in Idaho and Montana in January. The deputy serves under the forest supervisor, Eric Watrud.
In the release, Watrud said Gagnon is qualified, familiar with the area and has the enthusiasm for the job.
“The Umatilla is fortunate to have such a highly qualified individual who is so familiar with our communities and landscape advance into this leadership role,” Watrud said.
Gagnon has been the Walla Walla district ranger for the Umatilla National Forest since 2020. In that role, he was responsible for managing about 448,000 acres of national forest land.
Before that, he held a variety of positions with forests throughout the country.
His past roles include acting deputy forest supervisor with the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, vegetation program manager for the Arapaho Roosevelt National Forest, acting district ranger on the Emigrant Creek Ranger District of the Malheur National Forest and public services staff officer for the Front Country Ranger District of the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the news release.
Before moving to Walla Walla, he worked with the U.S. Forest Service’s Forest Vegetation Simulator in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Gagnon has a bachelor’s degree in forestry from University of California-Berkeley and a master’s degree in forest economics from Oregon State University.
