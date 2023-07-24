Walla Walla County is among a dozen Washington counties declared to be in a drought emergency as of Monday, July 24.
Warm and dry conditions in the spring led to early snowmelt and parched soil primed for drought when the summer heat hit, the Washington state Department of Ecology said in a news release.
A drought declaration from Ecology means there is less than 75% of the normal water supply and a risk of resulting hardship.
It allows the department to expedite requests for emergency water right permits and distribute relief funds, the release said.
Also included in the drought emergency are parts of neighboring Benton and Columbia counties, as well as Yakima and Kittitas counties in Central Washington and some northern, central and western counties.
The rest of the state was under a drought advisory, which was issued Wednesday, July 5.
Walla Walla County Conservation District manager Renee Hadley said the area’s growers are seeing impacts to spring crops from the conditions.
She didn’t have additional information outside of anecdotes from farmers, but she said drought tends to hit the Walla Walla Valley about two out of every six years, with flooding coming around once in six years generally.
“It’s important to remember that we do live in a desert, even though we are the land of many waters,” she said, referencing the Indigenous meaning of Walla Walla.
Ecology Director Laura Watson said in the news release that the drought — which she said is harming communities, businesses and farms — is a sign of the damage of climate change.
"Today's drought declaration will help to rapidly deliver relief to these areas, but we need to also be taking steps to manage water wisely and prepare for a drier future,” she said.
May and June of this year marked the fourth-warmest and 11th-driest period since 1895.
The release said the warm, dry weather is likely to continue through October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.