Wineries can now apply to operate full-service restaurants and more easily develop overnight lodging in a number of semi-rural areas of Walla Walla County, after a Monday vote by the County Commission.
The amendment to county code was approved 2-1, with Commissioners Jenny Mayberry and Todd Kimball voting in favor and Commission Greg Tompkins voting in opposition.
Specifically, the amendment will conditionally allow for Type 3 wineries, which include restaurants and significantly more overnight lodging, to be developed in the county’s rural residential five-acre (RR-5) zones.
Those zones serve as a buffer between rural and more dense residential areas, and lots within them must generally be at least five acres. If allowed, Type 3 wineries would need to be on least 20 acres.
Most of the RR-5 zones surround the cities of Walla Walla and College Place, with smaller areas in Burbank and near Touchet.
Previously, wineries built in those areas were strictly limited on the kind of food service and amount of lodging they could develop, at least without a complicated process to circumvent the restrictions.
This isn’t the first time a winery has applied for Type 3 wineries to be allowed in this kind of rural-residential zone. Abeja Winery & Inn went through a similar process in 2018, though for a smaller slice of county land.
Monday’s amendment had been requested by Yellowhawk Resort and Sparkling House.
However, the decision does not guarantee any particular site will be approved for development into a Type 3 winery. Such development still requires a conditional use permit, which requires developers to separately petition to a hearing examiner, a process that allows for public comment.
The conditional use process is intended to ensure development is compatible with the character of an area, is supported by adequate facilities such as roads and doesn’t create a nuisance or safety hazard, among other conditions.
