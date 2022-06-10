Robert Jesse Hill says he wants to convince local politicians and government employees to break Washington into two states, one on each side of the Cascade Mountains.
To do that, the Washington State Penitentiary inmate says, he needs names, and he needs contact information.
Members of Walla Walla County government and the county’s Republican Party, however, say they are the targets of a harassment campaign by an incarcerated man with a history of violence who is using the state’s public records act to intimidate them.
County commissioners decided in a May 31 special meeting they will ask the county's prosecuting attorney to sue to stop two requests for public records filed by Hill. It was the second time this year the county’s legislative body has sought relief from some of Hill’s requests.
Those requests asked for:
- The contact information, or “Rolodex,” from the email and phone accounts of both county Clerk Kathy Martin and Commissioner Jenny Mayberry.
- The names and contact information of all county employees, as well as other job information.
- Records of properties owned by anyone with the last name of Munns and Carman. Jill Munns is an employee in the commissioner’s office, and Janelle M. Carman-Wagner is a lawyer representing the county Republican Party in legal action against Hill.
In an email, Commissioner Todd Kimball, the chair of the legislative body, noted Hill is also the subject of a restraining order due to his prior contact with Mayberry.
County commissioner action is preceded by that of the Walla Walla County Republicans, who sued to block the release of information Hill requested about local party members in 2021. In court filings, the party argued that Hill had a history of maliciously using the Public Records Act, and his requests threatened the safety of their members.
Hill has previously contacted the Union-Bulletin to seek coverage on the legal action against him, but the U-B was unable to contact him for this story as only inmates themselves may initiate phone calls.
Who is Robert “The Traveler” Hill?
More than a decade ago Hill was best known in Tacoma as a perennial political candidate and a local oddity. Even at the time, however, some worried he was potentially dangerous.
Nicknamed “The Traveler,” Hill was once a regular at meetings of Tacoma’s municipal government, where he reportedly would appear in costume or carry provocative signs, once taking his pants off during proceedings.
He also brought a fake gun to a commission meeting and was the sole cause for increased police presence in city hall, according to reporting in Northwest Military.
In 2009, he was thrown out of the U.S. Capitol after disrupting a congressional subcommittee hearing, The Seattle Times reported then.
Hill made several unsuccessful runs for political office under different aliases, such as Jesse Hill, including for Pierce County sheriff, Tacoma City Council and state legislator.
In more than a decade since he first came to some degree of notoriety during his 2007 run in Tacoma, Hill has also been convicted of a number of misdemeanors and felonies.
He was convicted, over the years, of forging a judge’s signature, intimidating a judge, obstructing police, assault, burglary and a number of other crimes, court records show. In 2011, Hill was sentenced to four-months in jail after he was convicted of stalking a porn star and her husband, according to The Seattle Times.
Between 2008 and 2014 alone, Hill was the subject of at least 21 restraining orders filed by 20 people, the Tacoma News Tribune wrote during a brief mention of Hill’s 2014 candidacy for state legislator.
In 2019, Hill was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after reportedly destroying $13,000 worth of bongs and other property at a Tacoma pot shop and biting a chunk of flesh from the arm of a security guard there, according to the Tacoma News Tribune. He had reportedly only been out of prison two days when the incident occurred.
Today, Hill is an inmate at the state prison where he is serving an 87-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance, first-degree burglary and three counts of third-degree assault, according to Department of Corrections officials. His earned release date is Sept. 26, 2024.
Public records or tools for harassment?
Walla Walla politicians and government officials are also not the first to accuse Hill of using the Public Records Act in an attempt to harass individuals and agencies.
He once sought personnel information about employees in Tacoma and Fife before withdrawing his request after unions representing those employees sued him, court records show.
In 2013, a group of 200 dancers for a Parkland, Washington, strip club asked a judge to block a request by Hill after he sought their names, addresses and phone numbers as well as color photos submitted when the dancers applied for their licenses to work in Pierce County.
Later that month, a judge granted the dancers a permanent injunction against Hill, but not before the Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson had released more than 100 photos of dancers to Hill. The Columbian newspaper reported that Anderson claimed state law did not allow her to withhold the records and that the dancers were only able to block further release because Hill was in jail at the time.
In 2019, a few weeks after Hill was arraigned for the pot shop attack, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office received a request for all of the contacts of an employee, similar to Hill’s 2022 requests for Mayberry and Martin, according to court records.
A judge in Thurston County Superior Court determined the request was made to harass and intimidate the governor’s office, its employees and other people. He wrote that fulfilling Hill’s request would threaten the safety and security of the employee’s contacts.
On Oct. 29, 2021, the Thurston County judge signed a permanent injunction against Hill, prohibiting him from receiving the records he had requested from the governor's office or from requesting them again.
A little more than year after becoming a resident of Walla Walla via incarceration in the state penitentiary, Hill began sending records requests to Walla Walla County.
The first, dated July 17, 2021, requested the names of the chairs of the county’s Democratic and Republican parties, which at the time were John Knapp and Shane Laib, respectively. Hill also requested the party’s addresses and the filing list of all 2020 Republican precinct committee officer candidates, local partisan functionaries who represent their party’s interests in individual precincts.
Most, if not all, of the information Hill sought in this request was readily available online. The names of the current party chairs are publicized by the parties, and the county elections department currently has available on its website a list of all 2022 precinct committee candidates. While many don’t list their phone numbers or emails, some do, and the mailing address of every candidate is published.
But by August 2021, the Walla Walla County Republican Central Committee filed for an injunction to stop release of the records, claiming the information was confidential, according to court documents. Releasing those records would put the political figures in jeopardy, and would be virtually guaranteed to be shared with other inmates, wrote Janelle Carman-Wagner, who represented the county Republican Party in this case.
On Tuesday, June 7, a letter containing the proposed language for final court orders was sent to Hill, Carman-Wagner said in an interview. Hill will have “reasonable time” to object to the proposed language, she said, and then a judge will make a final determination.
The Walla Walla County Democratic Party, after consulting with state party officials, did not join in the lawsuit, Knapp said. Legal counsel for the party advised that the information Hill wanted, including the personal information of precinct candidates, was a matter of public record, Knapp said.
“They advised that we not join in with the Republicans in this matter because it was a frivolous suit,” Knapp said.
The Democratic party chair has not been contacted directly by Hill since his information was released, whether to harass him, to try to convince him to support secession or for any other reason, he said.
At the start of 2022, Hill requested records from Walla Walla County for any properties owned by anyone with the last name of “Pinza.” According to court records, Hill also previously threatened Christopher Pinza, a corrections officer at the state prison, as well as Pinza’s family.
In March, Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram signed off on a preliminary injunction, barring Hill’s request from moving forward while petitioners sought a permanent injunction.
Hill has since filed six additional records requests, including for communications about Hill sent by Munns or Mayberry, for the contacts or "Rolodex" of public officials, and others.
"I desire to have a political discussion with the individuals in the responsive document about the merits of Walla Walla County citizens supporting the secession of the 20 counties this side of the Cascade Mountains to form a new 'EAST WASHINGTON' state, and other topics," Hill wrote in his Feb. 23 request for the county clerk's "Rolodex."
In a records request received by the county on April 28, Hill asked for the information of properties owned by anyone with "Carman" or "Munns" in the name, which are among the requests that county commissioners are seeking to block.
These requests for property information for anyone sharing the last name of Munns or Carman go beyond targeting public figures, Carman-Wagner said in a brief interview, and extends to identify information about their families.
"To the extent I, as an attorney ... step up to assist publicly, that may be a risk that I take," Carman-Wagner said. "And also with a public employee, to an extent, we know we will potentially be identified as parties in cases — but our families don’t make that same decision."
