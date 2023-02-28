Walla Walla County is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the board that hears petitions and appeals of property valuations completed by the county.
The Board of Equalization is made up of three members who meet as-needed, generally four to six times a year, to consider petitions as they are filed, according to a news release dated Monday, Feb. 27.
Board members are paid a per diem amount for each actual meeting attended and must be county residents.
Board members also must attend a Department of Revenue training seminar about related duties, the release said. That training is typically set in June.
Members of the board may not be elected officials or employees of elected officials, the release said.
Applications are available at the county’s website, with physical copies available at the Board of Commissioner’s office, 314 W. Main St., Room 203. Interested applicants can also call 509-524-2505.
Completed applications should be returned by mail to the county’s Walla Walla P.O. Box 1506, by fax or by email to wwboardcomm@co.walla-walla.wa.us by 4 p.m. Friday, March 17.
The Board of Commissioners makes the selection and may interview the applicants.
