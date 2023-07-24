Walla Walla County is looking to fill openings on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee that represent agriculture, business and industry, and the city of Walla Walla, according to a news release.
The committee develops solid and hazardous waste handling programs and policies for conservation and environmental protections within Walla Walla County.
Those interested in applying to the three available spots must represent perspectives from their industry as it relates to solid waste management, the release said. They are not required to have specialized waste management knowledge.
Committee terms are three years, and applicants for the city at-large position must live within the city limits.
Applications are available online and at the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners office, 314 W. Main St. For more information, call 509-524-2505.
Applications must be returned by mail, dropped off at the commissioners’ office or emailed to wwcoardcomm@co.walla-walla.wa.us by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The Solid Waste Advisory Committee meets quarterly from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m. on the second Thursday of February, May, August and November. Special meetings may be held outside that schedule as needed to discuss time-sensitive items.
For more information about the committee, contact environmental engineer Leah Rohan at 509-527-4537 or lrohan@wallawalla.gov.
