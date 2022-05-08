Pending any potential legal challenges, Walla Walla County has a new district map.
During a May 2 meeting, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a map drafted with 2020 census data.
A county’s district maps must be changed after each decennial census, with commissioners of each of the three districts representing roughly the same number of residents. Using data from the 2020 census, county officials are required to adopt a new map, which determines district boundaries for county and port commissioners.
Though county commissioners are elected by voters across the entire county during the general election, they can only run in a district where they live, and their primary elections are based on that district’s voters.
The county’s Elections Department, which is part of the county Auditor’s Office, prepared three maps for consideration by the commission. After weeks of debate and public input, commissioners chose a map that made relatively minimal changes to preexisting district boundaries.
Unless the map is challenged by a voter who believes the district boundaries do not abide with state law within 15 days of its adoption on May 2, it will remain unchanged for at least four years.
