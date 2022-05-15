Walla Walla County commissioner
Buy Now

Walla Walla County commissioners Todd Kimball, left, Greg Tompkins and Jenny Mayberry at a public meeting in April 2022.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin file

The Walla Walla Board of County Commissioners has canceled its regularly scheduled meetings Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17, due to a scheduling conflict.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment