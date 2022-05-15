Walla Walla County Commission won't meet next week May 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Walla Walla County commissioners Todd Kimball, left, Greg Tompkins and Jenny Mayberry at a public meeting in April 2022. Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin file Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Walla Walla Board of County Commissioners has canceled its regularly scheduled meetings Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17, due to a scheduling conflict. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walla Walla County Commission Commissioner Institutes Scheduling Walla Walla Meeting Conflict Board Read more: Candidates in Walla Walla, Columbia counties file for local office next week May 15, 2022 • 5:00 am 0 Walla Walla votes 'no' on ban of offensive tattoos for city employees May 14, 2022 • 5:00 am 1 Umatilla County commissioner Position 1 candidates address issues, plans May 12, 2022 • 5:00 am 0 × Post a comment Posting As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion.Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here. Log in Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.