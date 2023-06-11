In the Walla Walla Valley, creativity is splashed across walls, shaped in bronze and bottled in the latest vintages. It’s grown in gardens, performed on stage and taught to the next generation.
Area leaders are working to secure a creative district designation to amplify the artistic and cultural core of Walla Walla and College Place, from historic downtown to College Avenue.
Washington state’s creative district program is a way to recognize and formalize areas where creative, cultural and economic activities are concentrated.
The districts, which must be mapped and easily navigable, are certified by the state’s art commission, ArtsWA, as places for people to enjoy the community’s arts and culture.
Over the past year, a local planning team has conducted outreach with local organizations and mapped out a potential district. Now, consultant and facilitator Rebecca Zanatta and the rest of the team are asking for public input.
At two public meetings in early June, Zanatta presented the plan to community members, who brought questions about how the district would benefit creatives, support the local economy and include the Walla Walla Valley’s diverse population.
Here’s what to know about the proposed creative district, Co(W)alla.
Why a creative district?
Zanata said the creative economy is a key piece of the Walla Walla and College Place community, from winemaking to bronze casting.
A creative district would support that economy, attract more artists and creative businesses, offer space for learning and teaching, as well as add jobs and housing, she said. The designation also would open additional funding and grant opportunities for this area where the community already lives, works and plays, she said.
“Once we get the actual designation, it can be defined by our community as to what we want to do,” she said.
There are currently 13 certified creative districts throughout Washington: City of Edmonds, Chewelah, Olympia, Langley, Twisp, Port Townsend, Tenino, Issaquah, Rainier Valley, Bainbridge Island, South Columbia in Kennewick, Moses Lake and Burien.
Zanatta said the goal is to submit the application for Co(W)alla in June or July.
If it’s approved after the 60-day review process, the district would be administered by ArtsWalla to start, and Zanatta said a governing or directing board would likely be formed to oversee the district. A logo would be created, and signs would catch the eye of drivers along U.S. 12.
“It's the heart of the community,” Zanatta said. “It really is a place for people to gather and celebrate, and we see it as a great opportunity for our two communities to work together.”
Being creative
The district would stretch from downtown Walla Walla and central College Place, with Rose Street as a connector, to include Whitman College and Walla Walla University campuses, downtown businesses and public spaces, the Walla Walla Foundry and both farmer’s markets.
It would be the first district in the state to cover two cities.
“We’re being creative,” planning team member Lydia Caudill said at one community meeting.
Another planning team member, Tricia Harding, said the group is stretching the limits of what it means to be a creative district, but this map is also what fits the community best.
“We decided that this was in the best interest of our community since we are so close and we work together,” Harding said.
Walla Walla and College Place already collaborate when it comes to emergency management, the courthouse and more, and there are plans to continue that partnership, Zanatta said.
“This makes sense to add to the list of the ways we've partnered already,” she said.
Beyond boundaries
The map, while a requirement to get the designation, is not all-inclusive.
It’s meant to get at the core of creativity and culture in Walla Walla and College Place, and it can’t fit everything, Zanatta and Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington said.
Though some key venues for art and innovation, such as The Little Theatre and Walla Walla Community College, don’t fall within the map, planners said organizations throughout the city will benefit from the formation of a district.
“There is a map, and it exists, but it doesn't limit what we can do and who we can play with,” Witherington said.
The benefits could come from shared grant funding, cross-promotion, community events and other partnerships proposed after the district is formed, she said.
Guy Glaeser of Visit Walla Walla said the district would help to promote arts throughout the community.
“This is a designation. Any programming we do is completely up to us,” he said. “This just gives us an excuse to put arts at the front of the line, and I think that's the big message here.”
All kinds of creative
ArtsWA also offers a broad definition of what’s considered creative, Zanatta said, catching many industries that thrive locally.
Fine and performing arts are included, but so, too, is writing; software and web development and computer programming; food production; floral arts; winemaking, brewing and distilling; architecture; and much more.
Nadine Stecklein, another planning team member said the wide field of industries would be a benefit.
“I think it's gonna bring a lot more attention to people who don't think of themselves as creative, lifting them up and saying, ‘Hey, you are creative,’” she said.
Inclusion
Top of mind for community members attending the public meetings was how the Walla Walla Valley’s diverse community would be represented and reflected in Co(W)alla.
Noah Leavitt applauded the planning team for seeking feedback in English and Spanish, but pointed out that there were no comments in Spanish at the meeting he attended.
He asked how the group was giving people from different backgrounds a chance to participate and benefit from the creative district.
Martin Fortney with The Little Theatre said the planning team had reached out to the Walla Walla Latino Alliance, as it reached out to other community groups, like the Walla Walla Arts Foundation and Nonprofit Confluence.
Another attendee recommended the team reach out to Walla Walla Pride and involve the local LGBTQ+ community.
At the second community meeting, College Place resident Ruby Viega and Mayor Norma Hernandez spoke about the community’s diversity: Latinos, Adventists, farm workers and blue collar workers, educators, young people and families.
Hernandez recommended adding the word “diverse” to describe the community in the district’s mission statement. Zanatta said she’ll raise the suggestion at the next planning team meeting.
Residents can offer feedback through an online survey at bit.ly/45YD0aM, and the planning team will have information about the creative district at upcoming farmer’s markets in Walla Walla and College Place in June.
The team is looking to submit the application to ArtsWA in June or July, but Zanatta said the group will continue to collect and consider feedback even after the application is submitted.
