“Why does it matter, or not matter, which books are on the shelves of school and public libraries?”
This question will be the starting point for an upcoming discussion hosted by the Walla Walla Civility Project, an organization formed in 2021 to address the need for civil discussion on topics that are important to the community.
The Community Cafe on Books in libraries is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Walla Walla High School Commons, 800 Abbott Road.
Those who attend the event will be put into small groups of four to five people and then move from table to table discussing the issue of books in both public and school libraries. The format follows the World Cafe model for enhancing civil discussions, according to a release from the Civility Project.
The Walla Walla Valley has seen efforts to remove books from school and public libraries in recent years, including in Columbia County, where voters in the November general election will decide whether to dissolve their county library district because of disputes over books.
The Civility Project works to model civility in discussions with disagreements or a variety of perspectives.
According to the news release, civility includes:
- Valuing honesty and good will while striving to solve problems.
- Attempting genuinely to understand the point of view of others.
- Modeling civil behavior and language, online as well as in public.
- Being kind while maintaining the right to vigorously disagree.
- Acting respectfully toward others, including opponents.
- Listening carefully to those who disagree with us, as well as to supporters.
- Making only accurate statements when defending a position.
- Refraining from demonizing adversaries.
The public can register for the event at bit.ly/3LnK2gT, and find more information on the Civility Project’s website and Facebook page.
Questions can be shared to civilityprojectww@gmail.com or 509-593-0470.
