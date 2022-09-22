Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa’s surprise announcement that he would be resigning four months ahead of schedule was a result of health issues, according to a press release from the city.
“My health is not as resilient as it once was — I’m getting older and more susceptible,” Shawa wrote in the press release. “I talked it over with my spouse (Susie), and we decided it was time for me to step aside and recharge my batteries, and get on with our lives.”
Shawa could not be reached for comment Thursday, Sept. 22. He has served as Walla Walla’s city manager for 13 years, starting the job Oct. 19, 2009.
Shawa will attend his last City Council meeting as city manager Sept. 28, and his last city work session Oct. 10. According to current city code, Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain, who is on vacation until Oct. 3, would take on the role of interim city manager upon Shawa’s resignation, until or unless the City Council formally selects another city manager.
The City Council will convene in executive session during the Sept. 28 meeting to formally select an interim city manager until a permanent replacement is chosen. That interim city manager will not assume that role until after Shawa’s last day on Oct. 10, however.
City officials were caught off-guard by the news of Shawa’s impending departure, Mayor Tom Scribner wrote in an email late Wednesday, Sept. 21. Shawa informed city officials of his decision by email on Monday, Sept. 19, Scribner added.
Walla Walla has a council-manager system of city government — a hired city manager takes on most of the executive roles typically thought of as the domain of the mayor, while the mayor is a partially ceremonial position that is otherwise a full voting member of the city council.
It is not the first time that Shawa has moved his retirement date forward.
In 2020, the Union-Bulletin reported he intended to retire in 2024. In 2022, Shawa announced an intended end date of Oct. 2023. By the time the City Council had begun the process of finding his replacement, however, the given retirement date was Feb. 2023.
In late July, the City Council contracted with a hiring firm to seek candidates to replace Shawa. However, the chosen candidate was not expected to be selected until the end of this year, at the soonest.
Shawa’s family plans to remain in the community, “relaxing, traveling and pursuing our interests,” he wrote in Thursday’s press release.
Shawa has worked for decades as a city manager or administrator for a number of municipalities. Prior to his job in Walla Walla, he worked as city administrator for the city of Washougal, Wash., and before that in Long Beach, Wash.
During his tenure in Walla Walla, Shawa wrote in a press release, he was proud of several achievements.
Chief among the city’s accomplishments has been its reduction in water loss, made possible in large part by the Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan established in April 2010, he wrote.
The IRRP provides a systematic approach to replace Walla Walla’s three failing critical infrastructure systems: water, sewer and streets. From 2009 to 2021, water loss in the city’s system was reduced 62% — from 1.2 billion gallons in 2009 to 462 million gallons in 2021.
“A reliable supply of high-quality water is critical to Walla Walla’s future,” Shawa wrote. “We’ve made great headway in rebuilding our water system to address water loss and ensure our residents will continue to have an adequate supply of safe water to meet their needs going forward.”
Shawa also pointed with pride to the Transportation Benefit District, another program enacted during his tenure, which provides a dedicated, sustainable source of funds to improve Walla Walla’s streets. The TBD is a 0.2% 10-year local sales tax increase that was approved in 2012 by Walla Walla voters and renewed in 2021. Each year, the program raises around $1.2 million to $1.4 million for street-improvement projects.
“IRRP and TBD have been essential to Walla Walla’s efforts to reconstruct our failing streets and utilities,” Shawa wrote. “We are so thankful to residents for their support of these programs — and especially for their patience and tolerance of construction projects as we work to improve our transportation and infrastructure networks.”
Walla Walla’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an especially gratifying aspect of Shawa’s career here, he added. Under his leadership, the city quickly implemented a variety of programs to support local residents and businesses. Shawa wrote that this rapid action was only possible because of the city’s close partnerships with other public- and private-sector entities.
“It’s just another example of the community leaning into a challenge and coming together to respond to an unexpected crisis,” Shawa wrote.
“We were able to use the federal coronavirus grant funding Walla Walla received to directly aid residents and entrepreneurs across the city who were impacted by the pandemic,” he said. “We also worked hand in hand with our merchants to reinvent Main Street, which sustained our economy during the heart of the pandemic and continues to benefit our businesses and residents alike.”
Those community partnerships made Walla Walla particularly effective at rolling out pandemic relief funds, so much so that the city recently received additional CARES Act funds that had been reallocated from cities that had struggled to spend them.
Another project Shawa cited as being particularly important during his tenure is Walla Walla’s cooperative approach to addressing homelessness.
“I’m proud of how we, as a community, have responded to the homeless crisis,” he wrote. “Walla Walla is in much better shape than most communities in our region, thanks to support and collaboration from our community partners, including the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless, Christian Aid Center and other nonprofits.”
Shawa recalls several additional projects standing out as noteworthy during his time as city manager, including the rollout of community surveys to gauge public interests and opinions on city performance and other issues, as well as the planning and implementation of the Gentlemen of the Road Stopover in 2015, which brought world-class entertainers to the area.
He also pointed to the construction of a new Veterans Memorial Pool, and the opening of the Walla Walla Town Center to provide additional retail options for local shoppers.
