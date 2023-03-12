The Walla Walla City Council took steps to constrain the development of cell towers in residential areas and will continue to look for other opportunities to do so.
A municipal code change made in October 2022 allowed cell tower companies to apply to construct wireless facilities in residential areas on non-residential parcels such as places of worship.
It opened the door for a 65-foot cell tower proposed at Blue Mountain Community Church, a development some neighbors fiercely oppose.
An interim policy approved Wednesday, March 8, adds certain conditions that must be met before a tower can be constructed in a residential zone, making residential areas the last resort for new towers and giving the city time to look for ways to plan for future development of wireless facilities in Walla Walla.
The new conditions apply to future applications for cell towers, leaving little recourse for neighbors who oppose the plans at Blue Mountain Community Church, but residents are holding out hope for a chance to voice concerns to the hearing examiner or to the church’s governing board before the tower is constructed.
Visual impact
Walla Walla resident Barbara Knudson and others have picketed against the tower proposed at Blue Mountain Community Church, raising concerns about health, safety and environmental impacts and imploring city leaders to take action.
In an effort to show the visual impact of a cell tower at the church, area residents parked a truck with a boom near the site of the cell tower on March 8.
The crane’s arm extended 65 feet into the air, the height of the proposed tower, and was visible from nearby streets, yards and windows, commenters shared at the meeting. Its tall arm stood out against the day’s gray sky and the treeline at the edge of the church’s property.
Knudson, who owns a home and business near the site of the proposed tower, made a plea for any action the city could take to restrict cell tower development in residential areas.
“We understand that the interim code is only a stopgap to protect citizens,” Knudson said at the meeting. “We feel this needs to happen because this existing code does not protect us.”
Walla Walla resident Ray Culbreth said the change, while welcome, was a day late and a dollar short.
“I think that we've ventured down a path, and unfortunately, it's a slippery slope,” he said. “Once it's been done, it's very hard to stop ... future endeavors.”
Another resident, Douglas Demers, said he and his family plan to move if the tower goes up. He agreed with Culbreth.
“It's very good that we're tightening that up, and it's too bad that it didn't happen earlier,” he said.
Opening the door
The council answered the plea from neighbors, but not before reflecting on the decision that made the application possible in the first place.
The application for a 65-foot cell tower at 928 Sturm Ave. was the first the city received after the council updated the municipal code in October 2022 to allow small wireless facilities to exist in residential areas.
Council Member Ted Koehler said his support for that change was not a vote in favor of towers in residential areas, but a vote for local authority.
“It was a vote to have as much control, as much say, as a city as we possibly could,” he said. “Voting ‘no’ on that left it wide open for anything, anywhere, potentially.”
The ability to locally regulate wireless facilities is extremely limited. The Federal Communications Commission sets standards in that area and preempts many decisions made at the city level.
Development Services Director Preston Frederickson said the municipal code change was meant to be a proactive step to allow wireless facilities in some areas while preserving local authority.
Council Member Rick Eskil, who also voted for the change in October, said his support was for the abstract idea, not a specific facility like the one proposed at Blue Mountain Community Church.
“As this has proceeded, it’s very clear to me that this is, really, a housing area where people live, and so I see it as much differently,” Eskil said.
Council Member Brian Casey said he opposed the change in October and still does, but the interim zoning ordinance considered at the meeting offers some protection for concerned residents.
The policy, approved unanimously by council on March 8 adds certain conditions service providers must meet before constructing cell towers in residential areas.
“That’s all we can do at this late date,” Casey said.
What changes?
The interim ordinance approved by the council added two additional checks for future cell towers proposed in residential areas, City Attorney Timothy Donaldson told the council.
Before a cell tower can go up in a residential area in Walla Walla, applicants will have to show that the addition is truly needed to provide cell service, he said.
Applicants also will have to show that they can’t meet the need by adding to an existing cell tower or other public structures such as water towers or fire stations and rule out options in other zones.
Cell towers that pass those checks will still be allowed on non-residential properties in residential zones, such as businesses or places of worship.
From there, cell towers will be subject to the conditions included in the October 2022 code amendment. Cell towers must blend in with the environment, reach a maximum 65 feet in height and be equally distant from residential homes.
Asked point-blank if there was anything else the city could do at this time to restrict the future development of cell towers in residential areas, Donaldson said no, there’s little local jurisdictions can do in the face of federal standards.
“But we're continuing to look, and if there is any room for additional lawful authority, then we will bring it back,” he added.
What’s next?
As for the tower proposed at Blue Mountain Community Church, some council members recommended the church work with its neighbors to reach a resolution.
Council Member Steve Moss said the tower isn’t a done-deal until it goes before the hearing examiner.
Frederickson said a hearing date has not been set, but it’s likely to go to the hearing examiner in late April or early May.
Mayor Tom Scribner encouraged the church and neighbors to sit down and discuss other options before then.
“I would hope that maybe, since the church is here and has raised the issue, I think the solution in part could rest with the neighbors of the church working out some solution that doesn't involve the court or hearing examiner,” he said.
Knudson and resident Pamela Culbreth said they have been trying and want to speak with church officials. Other residents who spoke during public comment signaled they’re open to negotiating.
Jim Snyder, head pastor at Blue Mountain Community Church, attended the meeting and spoke during public comment.
“The character of the church has been called into question, and all we've done is play by the rules that you gave us. That's it,” he told the council.
After commenting and listening at Wednesday’s meeting, Snyder said the church wants to hear from concerned neighbors.
“We have not wanted to alienate neighbors. We’ve been pretty frustrated with the process,” he said in an interview Thursday.
The council meeting was a chance to hear from council members about what they’re wanting, Snyder said, adding that the church is open to a discussion with the neighbors about options before the process moves ahead.
“We’ll hear them out and go from there,” he said.
