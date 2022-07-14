Walla Walla’s statue of missionary and pioneer Marcus Whitman will remain where it has stood for the last 30 years, at least for now.
Members of the City Council, during a Wednesday, July 13, meeting, voted 5-2 in favor of keeping the statue near downtown Walla Walla pending further study rather than relocating it as had been the recommendation of the Walla Walla Arts Commission.
Council members Brian Casey and Susan Nakonieczny, who voted against the measure, also supported leaving the statue where it is, but indicated that rather than continue exploring removal they supported adding historical context to the statue with a plaque or another statue, possibly depicting the Cayuse, Walla Walla and Umatilla tribes.
Councilors in favor of further study argued there had not been sufficient discussions with Whitman College, where the statue stands today, or with the Fort Walla Walla Museum, which had been the proposed destination if the statue were to be removed.
Formal talks had also not been held to determine the official position of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, according to city staff.
Rather than a final decision in the ongoing public controversy of whether the Whitman statue should stay or go, Wednesday’s vote was just one more step in a process that formally began late last year.
The request to deaccession, or remove, the statue of Marcus Whitman was submitted to the city by Emily Tillotson, a professor at Walla Walla University, in October 2021.
That deaccession process, which allows a city resident to request the reconsideration of any piece of public art owned by the city, was created specifically in response to complaints about the statue of Whitman, Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain told the U-B.
The Walla Walla Arts Commission voted unanimously during a May 11 meeting to recommend the statue of Marcus Whitman be removed from its current downtown location and preferably be moved to the Fort Walla Walla Museum.
That vote came after months of meetings and public input during which the commission considered whether to simply dispose of the statue, add plaques or other educational information to contextualize Whitman’s history, leave it unchanged or to relocate the statue to a new location, among other options.
The museum had not formally agreed to host the statue, however, so the commission also recommended that a subcommittee be formed to facilitate negotiations with that organization.
But the arts commission’s recommendation was nonbinding, and the Walla Walla City Council has the final authority on the statue.
On Wednesday, council members were offered similar options as the arts commission: dispose of the statue, relocate it, contextualize it or do nothing.
While the council voted Wednesday to do nothing for now, it does not preclude them from taking the issue up again in the future after more information is gathered. It is not immediately clear how long that process might take, however.
Drawn out debate
Public comments made during Wednesday’s council meeting were largely a continuation of arguments made in recent years for and against removing the statue, including during prior council meetings.
City staff received a number of letters between the Arts Commission’s May vote and Wednesday’s meeting overwhelmingly against removal, including from family of Avard Fairbanks, the storied artist who created the original statue.
Many comments to the city instead called for additional artwork, plaques or other objects to contextualize the history of Whitman and the region’s native peoples.
“More than 50 years ago, I was taught the interaction between Marcus Whitman and the Native Americans was complex,” said Washington State University professor Eric Johnson, who grew up in Walla Walla and attended Whitman College, during Wednesday’s meeting.
“But we weren't taught the degree of complexity. There was an imbalance, and that imbalance needs to be corrected.”
However, removing or relocating the statue, Johnson and others argued, would be tantamount to erasing the region’s history.
Members of the public in favor of removing the statue, including Tillotson, argued that the statue did not depict history, but instead honored a story of colonial America. As society changes, Tillotson said Wednesday, the stories it chooses to honor changes as well.
“The first monument to be removed in the United States was the statue of King George III in 1776,” Tillotson said. “Folks are still digging up pieces of King George in their gardens and lower Manhattan.”
The historical accuracy of the statue has itself been a subject of debate.
In 2020, a local team of art researchers from Whitman College reported that Fairbanks hadn’t depicted Marcus Whitman the man, but rather as a symbol of “frontier mythology.”
“The statue tells us a lot, and it has a rich and fascinating history, but again, that history is not the history of Marcus Whitman, it is not the history of the Walla Walla Valley, and it’s not the history of Whitman College,” Libby Miller, director of Whitman College’s Maxey Museum and art history professor, said during a September 2020 arts commission meeting.
Dr. Grant Fairbanks, whose father created the likeness of Whitman, acknowledged in a letter to council members that the statue’s design was in part a symbolic representation of Whitman’s role as an “explorer/frontiersmen,” but argued that this was a feature, not a bug, and called for the statue to stay.
“In a biographical work, it should portray more than a likeness; it should inform the viewer of the accomplishments, ideals and nobility of the personified,” Fairbanks wrote. “The likeness should be idealized to reflect just WHY the subject/person is being honored.”
Others criticized the relationship of the researchers and members of the arts commission with Whitman College.
“A majority of the arts commission has strong ties to a college that has discarded the name 'missionary,' discarded the name 'pioneer,' and dug up a monument of Narcissa in the dead of night,” said Johnson, referring to the changing of the name of school’s mascot and newspaper and the removal of a monument to Whitman’s wife.
Some council members criticized the argument that members of the college had a political agenda or could otherwise not be legitimate participants in the debate.
“We make this personal, you know — the people who are delivering this message are ‘X,’ and that is really an invalid argument,” said Council member Gustavo Reyna. “This is really a difference of opinions, perspectives. It's not personal; let’s not make it that way.”
A tale of three Whitmans
Debates around whether to display statues of Whitman in places of honor have not just been taking place locally. Two other, older copies of the same depiction of Marcus Whitman, originally created by Fairbanks in 1953, have also come under scrutiny in recent years.
The state legislature first considered in 2019 whether to replace the original statue in the nation’s Capitol and the first copy in the state Capitol, though that legislation stalled.
Similar legislation was brought forward in 2021 that only focused on the statue in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall, which passed overwhelmingly.
The statue in D.C. will be replaced with the likeness of Billy Frank Jr., a Nisqually tribal member and activist for environmental protections and treaty rights who died in 2014.
The Billy Frank Jr. National Statuary Hall Selection Committee has also looked into the process for removing the Whitman statue in the state Capitol in Olympia, though questions have been raised as to whether that committee has the statutory authority to pursue that process.
The statue of Marcus Whitman in Walla Walla is significantly younger than the others. In 1991, then-Senate Majority Leader Jeannette Heyner, R-Walla Walla, secured $53,000 in the state’s capital budget to create a final copy of Fairbank’s Whitman statue.
It was the last chance to create a new statue before the original mold was set to be destroyed, according to an article in the Seattle Times that described the procurement as “pork barrel politics” needed to secure passage of the budget.
The statue, cast by the Walla Walla Foundry, was unveiled in 1992 near where downtown Walla Walla abuts the campus of Whitman College.
Though the statue is on property today owned by Whitman College, it is owned by the city, as required by the 1991 legislation.
