A nearly $1.5 million design contract for the next stretch of upgrades to Poplar Street was approved Wednesday, Aug. 23 by the Walla Walla City Council.
Public Works Director Ki Bealey said the work builds upon the first two phases of work along Poplar from Alder Street to Fifth Avenue, expanding the upgrades west.
The work will pick up at Fifth Avenue near Providence St. Mary Medical Center and stretch to 14th Avenue.
Bealey said the limits were set because the pavement condition and utilities in that section of roadway are similar. Construction is expected to cost about $11 million, he said.
The design contract with David Evans and Associates Inc. was $1,474,386, about 13.5% of the estimated construction cost.
“The price tag on the design is commensurate with the size of the project being that long, and it includes permitting, surveying design, right away acquisition assistance, public involvement and grant assistance,” Bealey said at the meeting.
He said design work will begin this fall and continue into 2024.
The construction timeline is dependent on funding.
Bealey said the city will compete for federal and other grant funding to pay for the project. If the funds are in hand, construction will begin in 2025 and continue in 2026.
“It's a very large, estimated construction project,” he said. “It's anticipated to occur over two construction seasons due to the size of it.”
The plan for Poplar Street was started in 2018 and accepted by council in 2019. It includes reconfiguring the road to three lanes, creating a single travel lane in each direction, a two-way center left turn lane and bike lanes from Alder Street to Myra Road.
