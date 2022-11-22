Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility of a quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&