The city of Walla Walla has once again implemented a fee on utility customers to help maintain the city’s ambulance services, though at a rate nearly half of the one adopted and then repealed in 2021.
The City Council voted 6-1 on Wednesday to adopt an ambulance utility fee at a flat rate of $7 per month per utility customer. Council member Susan Nakonieczny was the sole no vote, citing concerns about rising costs for residents.
The fee, which takes effect in January, is expected to raise nearly $868,000 in its first year. City officials say the fee will bring a much-needed influx of funds for the cash-strapped fire department. Without the fee, the fire department’s ambulance services are expected to be $1.1 million in the red by the end of 2024, said fire Chief Bob Yancey, who oversees both fire and EMS for the city.
It’s the second bite at the apple for Walla Walla. In August 2021, the Council approved a $12.65 per month utility fee, which was projected to raise around $1.5 million annually.
However, that fee was repealed four months later before it took effect, due to concerns that at nearly $152 per year it would place an undue burden on the city’s poorest residents, especially those hit hard by the pandemic. At the time, councilmembers said they expected the issue would be taken up again. Since that time, three new councilmembers have been elected.
“We may well need that money, and if so we’ll renew that conversation and take action as appropriate,” Mayor Tom Scribner said shortly before the December vote. “It’s probably not going away, ratepayers.”
Why a new fee?
Many Washington cities have used utility fees to cover the soaring costs of ambulance service. Some smaller communities, including College Place, have mostly used the money to increase staffing. However, according to Yancey, the fees in Walla Walla are to be mainly directed at equipment and vehicles.
From 2015 to 2019, the fire department was unable to add any funds to its vehicle and equipment replacement plans, and what money remained has since been depleted, Yancey said. When ambulances aren't maintained and break down, the city’s ability to maintain expected levels of service is threatened.
The ambulance service stayed afloat during the pandemic because the council agreed to spend stimulus funds on needed vehicles and equipment, Yancey said.
“We got bailed out, luckily, because of this horrific pandemic and federal funds that have come to us,” noted Deputy Mayor Steve Moss during the Wednesday meeting. “I hope we never have to deal with that again in our lifetime and I think we just need to chart our own course on this.”
Prior to voting in favor of the fee, Councilmember Brian Casey questioned why a flat rate is applied regardless of the size of the customer: a single-family household would pay the same $7 per month as would an entire apartment complex.
City Manager Nabiel Shawa argued that the utility fee was meant to pay for the ambulance services to continue to be available at the current levels of service, not for the cost of service itself, which would be covered by transportation fees. If an apartment complex had 100 times as many calls for service as did a single-family home, the difference would be covered by 100 times as many transportation fees, Shawa said.
There were other options for divvying out the costs, however. The city of College Place in May implemented an ambulance utility fee system that has a similar flat fee for all utility customers, but also an additional fee structure for utility customers whose need for ambulance service is higher, such as assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
Fees vary significantly for different customer categories, include single-family, multi-family, assisted living and nursing homes, commercial, hotel/motels, or public/college/schools.
Single- and multi-family homes will collectively pay the lion’s share of the new fees because they make up most of the city’s utility customers, but their per-customer rates will not be the highest.
The Walla Walla City Council considered a similar formula in 2019 but and was not supportive of the concept, Yancey said Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.