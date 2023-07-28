The Walla Walla City Council approved a three-year contract extension and a 3% salary increase annually for City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain on Wednesday, July 26.
Council members reviewed her performance in an executive session in June and shared comments publicly at the July 12 meeting, saying she has met or exceeded expectations in her first six months on the job.
Chamberlain previously served as the city’s development services director and deputy and interim city manager. She’s been with the city since 2014.
Council Member Ted Koehler advocated early on for a plan that had Chamberlain succeeding former city manager Nabiel Shawa, he said at the July 12 meeting.
That plan was prolonged as the council opened up the search to other candidates, but the interview process was cut short on Nov. 18, 2022, when the council decided to offer the position to Chamberlain.
Chamberlain was appointed to the role in December with a starting salary of $187,116 per year — the same as Shawa’s salary at the time he retired.
“It is proven true that she's exceeded even my expectations of her abilities and her skills and what she can accomplish,” Koehler said on July 12. “I'm very impressed, and I'm grateful to have her here at the city.”
Council Member Gustavo Reyna said women leaders face the added challenge of proving themselves in the workplace. Chamberlain is the first woman to hold the city manager position in Walla Walla.
“I think you have managed to do that in a pretty immediate way,” Reyna told Chamberlain at the July 12 meeting. “I think that not only do we respect your knowledge, which is just extraordinary, but certainly, the level of confidence that you bring into a conversation in terms of knowing exactly what it is that we're talking about and bringing things to focus. All of those things have exceeded my expectations.”
Chamberlain thanked the council members for their support.
“Thank you for the confidence that you have in me to be (in) this role and lead this organization,” she said in the Council Chambers on July 12. “I don't do it myself — there is an entire organization behind the folks you see here at this table. You have an extremely dedicated leadership team that does excellent work for this organization, and then all the way down to the frontlines.”
Contract and pay
The council discussed Chamberlain’s employment contract on July 26, considering changes that included extending the contract out three years, increasing her pay and reimbursing her for mileage for city travel at the rate set by the IRS. The council approved the revised contract unanimously.
Chamberlain will receive a 3% increase as of Tuesday, Aug. 1, and at least a 3% increase each year in January.
The approved salary amounts, up from her current $187, 116 per year, are:
- $192,729 as of Tuesday, Aug. 1
- at least $198,511 as of Jan. 1, 2024
- at least $204,466 as of Jan. 1, 2025
- at least $210,560 as of Jan. 1, 2026
Mayor Tom Scribner likened the city manager role to the CEO of the city of Walla Walla business, saying the salary is not excessive for Chamberlain’s responsibilities.
“I think that we’re fortunate to have the city manager we do, and I have no reluctance at all to vote for this resolution and the compensation I think she totally deserves,” Scribner said.
The council will review Chamberlain’s performance again in November and once each year through her contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.