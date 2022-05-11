The Walla Walla Arts Commission voted unanimously Wednesday, May 11, to recommend that the statue of missionary and pioneer Marcus Whitman be removed from its current downtown location.
The commission recommended the statue be removed from the corner of three intersecting streets — East Main Street, North Palouse Street and Boyer Avenue — and preferably that it be moved to the Fort Walla Walla Museum.
Because the museum has not formally agreed to host the statue, the commission also recommended that a subcommittee be formed to facilitate negotiations with that organization.
The commission’s decision is purely advisory, and any final decision will be made by the Walla Walla City Council.
The vote comes after months of meetings among the members of the arts commission, who considered whether to simply dispose of the statue, to keep it where it currently stands, to add plaques or other educational information to contextualize Whitman’s history, or to move the statue to a new location, among other options.
The process of deaccession, or removal, of the statue of Marcus Whitman was started by a resident who submitted a request to the city in October 2021.
That process, which allows a city resident to request reconsideration of any piece of public art owned by the city, was created specifically in response to complaints about the statue of Whitman.
Whitman has come under renewed scrutiny in recent years for his role in the colonization of the region, helping to establish the Oregon Trail and the introduction of a measles outbreak that killed native peoples. In 2019, a vandal defaced the statue with spray paint, misspelling the word “genocide” on its base.
Other members of the community oppose removing the statue, arguing that doing so would erase the legacy of a founding father of the region who sought to heal the sick.
