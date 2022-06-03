Amid bubbling concerns that the city of Walla Walla’s wastewater treatment plant is reaching its capacity to serve residential and commercial customers, the first phase of major improvements has been approved.
Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday, May 25, to approve more than $7 million for construction. Kennewick-based Apollo Inc. made the winning bid to replace, repair and upgrade components of what city staff say is the oldest wastewater treatment plant in the Pacific Northwest and the second largest in Washington state.
Fifteen components will be addressed in Phase 1 of a multi-phase, multi-year project to expand the plant’s capacity and keep abreast of state and federal regulations. These include upgrades to filtering systems, biological treatment tanks, control systems and more.
Many of these improvements are meant to address the rapidly rising biochemical oxygen demand on the system, which reflects the amount of organic materials the city's facility can break down before its system gets overwhelmed.
As industries such as bottling company Refresco, grain supplier Mainstem Malt, and wineries continue to grow in the area, the city’s wastewater system is starting to run out of additional capacity to process this demand.
The city’s wastewater treatment program uses a natural process involving microorganisms to break down undesirable compounds and material. However, during fall crush — when local wineries are processing their grapes — the city’s 18 wineries alone use up around 25% of the treatment plant’s capacity.
“We’ve been reaching our limits,” Public Works Director Ki Bealey said in a December interview. “We’ve been looking at this since 2019, looking at how to upgrade the plant to handle this biochemical oxygen demand.”
If the demand from residential and particularly industrial customers is higher than the system can handle, the waters discharged by the plant can have significantly negative effects on the environment and can result in hefty fines from regulators.
Depending on the time of year, water from the treatment plant is diverted into local irrigation districts for agricultural use or discharged into Mill Creek, where it can affect salmon and other wildlife.
Prior to voting in favor of the construction, Council member Ted Koehler said he appreciated that the city was not just fixing what was broken, but was working to provide services for residents in the years to come.
While Mayor Tom Scribner agreed with Koehler’s sentiment, he emphasized that the improvements were necessary to keep the city in compliance with regulators.
“We’re not just as a city saying, well, we’ve got Chevrolet wastewater, but we want a Cadillac irrespective,” Scribner said. “We’re doing what we’re doing because the laws require us to do that.”
The bid from Apollo Inc. was about 7% higher than engineers had estimated, a relatively modest increase compared to what many projects have seen amid recent inflationary pressures, Bealey told council members. Only two bids were received, likely due to the specialized nature of the work, and the second highest, from Boise-based RSCI, was above $9.4 million.
Around $5 million for the project has been secured through the Washington state Public Works Trust Fund, which provides loans for local governments to invest into infrastructure with much lower interest rates than otherwise available. The loan must be paid back over the next 20 years.
To help cover additional costs for infrastructure improvements, the City Council also voted Dec. 1, 2021, to implement annual increases in wastewater bills for residential and industrial users.
