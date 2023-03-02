As the 20 year-plus project to expand U.S. 12 from two to four lanes nears the end of its road, securing funding for the project’s final phase is a top priority for the city, county and Port of Walla Walla.

Lobbyists for a coalition of local government agencies will work with federal and state partners throughout the 2023 legislative session to fund the road’s reconstruction, Executive Director Pat Reay told Port commissioners at a meeting Thursday, Feb. 23.

Reay said the priority at the state level is securing the $21.8 million previously earmarked for the design and right-of-way of Phase 8, which covers the final 10-mile stretch from Attalia to Nine Mile Hill.

Phase 8 along U.S. 12

This map shows the roadway that will be built in the final phase of the lane expansion project along U.S. 12 between Burbank and Walla Walla. The majority of the work on the 10-mile stretch between Attalia and Nine Mile Hill will take place away from the current highway, so delays from construction are not expected, according to WSDOT.

The funds were earmarked as part of the Connecting Washington package but excluded from the most recent transportation budget, Reay said. Reestablishing those funds is the priority, he said at the meeting.

“Even though we have lots of capital needs, we have not pushed for other capital requests,” he said.

At the federal level, securing funding for road construction is the goal. The coalition requested $206.8 million and placement of the project on the Federal Highway Administration’s Projects of National and Regional Significance list.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and U.S. Highway 12 Coalition have been working to widen U.S. 12 between Burbank and Walla Walla since 2003 with the goal of improving safety, road congestion and freight mobility along the roadway, according to the project’s WSDOT webpage.

This U.S. 12 section currently under construction north of Lowden has lines, light standards and guardrails.

Here are other infrastructure projects area agencies are looking to fund during the 2023 legislative session, according to the Port of Walla Walla.

City of College Place

Upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant, including construction of a storage pond or other infrastructure to deliver treated effluent to Walla Walla — $5 million

• Reconstruction of Southwest Mojonnier Road from College Avenue to Bluvue Lane, including the roadway, sidewalk and utility infrastructure — $3.2 million

Port of Walla Walla

• Paving of East Attilia, Peterson and Nunn roads near the Wallula Gap Business Park — $1.25 million

• Additional tankage, reservoir and water treatment improvements to the Burbank Water System — $1.5 million

Walla Walla County

• Security upgrades and change to single-entry complex at the Walla Walla County Courthouse — $ 2 million

• Upgrades and relocation of Walla Walla County’s Emergency Operations Center — $ 1 million

