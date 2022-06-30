The city of Walla Walla plans to repair and improve a number of city streets, bridges and intersections in the next six years, and on Wednesday, June 22, the City Council adopted its 2023-2028 Comprehensive Transportation Plan.
A number of projects that are expected to be under construction or funded later this year were removed from the plan, and 13 new projects were added.
Those new projects include the following:
1. Rose Street Pavement Preservation Project
2. Second Avenue Pavement Preservation Project
3. Fern and Abbott Intersection Reconstruction Project
4. School Avenue — Bryant to Amelia Project
5. Bryant Avenue Corridor Planning
6. Fern Avenue Corridor Planning
7. Wilbur Avenue Corridor Planning
8. School Avenue Corridor Planning
9. Myra Road Preservation Project
10. Myra Road Traffic Signal Program
11. Rose/Colville and Rose/Palouse Intersection Improvements
12. Third Avenue Bridge Replacement over Garrison Creek
13. Chase Avenue Bridge Replacement over Garrison Creek
Inclusion of a project into the six-year plan indicates the city intends to build on that schedule, but does not strictly obligate the city to proceed if circumstances change.
The first four years of the plan are intended to be definitive and specific and only include those projects that have secured funding or can reasonably expect to have funding, while the last two year’s projects should have a high chance of receiving funding, according to guidance from the Federal Highway Administration and the state Department of Transportation.
However, the schedule may change if new funding becomes available, expected funding is no longer available, if another project needs to be prioritized or other changes in circumstance.
“It just depends on what’s available,” said civil engineer Doug Eaton during the June 22 meeting. “But unless we’re told otherwise, we have a pretty good idea of what we’d like to do, and we keep it (in the six-year plan) until you either get funding or something else becomes a higher priority.”
Adoption of the six-year plan is necessary for the city to be able to seek state and federal transportation grants for the included projects.
“We cannot go after these grants unless we have (the projects) in our plan,” Eaton said. “And we’ve been very successful in the last decade or more with (securing grants), so we want to keep that going.”
Projects on the city’s radar but that aren’t expected to be funded in the next six years are included in a long-range program, which allows officials to more easily move a long-range project into the six-year roster if priorities change later.
A full list of projects included in the six-year transportation improvement plan can be found at bit.ly/3QQFQai.
