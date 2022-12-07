Taking a step forward in flood preparation, Waitsburg has installed stream gauges in the two bodies of water most likely to cause floods in the city.
In June, the Waitsburg City Council approved the gauges to be installed in the Touchet River and Coppei Creek, and now, anyone with a computer or smart phone can check the levels of the river and creek with a click of the mouse or a tap of the screen.
Waitsburg City Councilmember Jillian Henze called the gauges a “win for flood preparedness in the city.”
“As we head into another flood season, I’m excited about the new stream gauges that aid our preparedness as well as the active conversations and planning being coordinated at the city and county levels,” Henze said. “I’m appreciative of the city staff and community volunteers who generate these ideas. Our new tools will help us save property, and potentially lives, in years to come.”
The Touchet River gauge is available at bit.ly/touchetgauge and the Coppei Creek gauge is at bit.ly/coppeigauge.
Links to both gauges are available on the city’s flood preparation website at cityofwaitsburg.com/flood-control.
Coppei Creek caused flooding in the city in 1996 and the Touchet River flooded Waitsburg in 2020, Henze said.
Waitsburg already had one such gauge installed.
“Waitsburg had only one previously on the Touchet in a location called Bolles, downstream past the city,” Henze said. “For better accuracy, the city’s Community Health and Protection Committee, following a high-water event last spring, recommended Waitsburg install two new gauges upstream. One on the Coppei and one on the Touchet.”
The gauges send updated information throughout the day to the federal government’s U.S. Geological Survey website.
At 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, the river levels were updated to 4 p.m. that day.
Henze said the gauges cost the city about $25,000.
