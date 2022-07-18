Want to get involved with local government affairs but don’t want to run for office?
The city of Walla Walla is seeking local volunteers to fill positions on several advisory boards and committees, which help guide city leaders on complicated and important issues facing the community.
Three positions are vacant on the city’s Sustainability Committee, which works to advise the city on sustainable ways to address social, economic and environmental changes. The committee meets every third Thursday of every other month at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall. Members must be city residents.
Three positions are vacant on the city’s Water and Wastewater Advisory Committee, which advises the city on issues related to water quality, water rights, water conservation, and more. The committee meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 4 p.m. in the City Service Center Conference Room. Members must be city residents.
One position is vacant on the Public Library Board of Trustees, which not only advises the City Council and Public Library Director but adopts policies under which library services are provided. The board acts as a liaison between the library and the public, identifying and addressing the public’s needs. Members do not need to be city residents, though residency is preferred.
Anyone with questions may contact the City Clerk’s Office at 509-527-4424 or khill@wallawallawa.gov.
Applications are due at noon on Aug. 3, 2022, but will continue to be accepted until all positions are filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.