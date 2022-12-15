Walla Walla County is one of two Washington counties to receive money to pay for a county veteran service officer.
The funding comes from a law approved during the 2019 Legislative session, augmented again in 2022, authorizing the position in counties of fewer than 100,000 residents through county, state, tribal or private organizations.
The intent is to make sure veterans are well represented and getting benefits they are entitled to, said Heidi Audette, spokesperson for the Washington state Department of Veterans Affairs.
Walla Walla County, along with Island County, applied for funding and were selected after documenting how a Veteran Service Officer (VSO) would serve veterans and their families in their areas, Audette said.
Walla Walla County will receive $110,000 for an 11-month period that began in August and ends in June 2023. That contract could be renewed for two more one-year periods if it is selected again, said Wendy Cheng, the VSO working through the Department of Community Health.
Island and Walla Walla counties join Clallam and Stevens counties in receiving funds totaling $480,000 per fiscal year.
Cheng’s job, like that of other VSOs in Washington, is assisting veterans and their family members with claims to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, including disability compensation, pension and survivor's pension.
Navigating those applications can be arduous for those not trained to do so, Audette said.
Successful claims often result in the veteran or family member receiving monthly compensation that provides a stable source of income.
In Washington state, veterans and their families receive more than $3.4 billion each year through VA compensation.
Those dollars are often invested back into local communities as veterans pay their household expenses, purchase homes and send their children to school, according to the state VA office.
Service officers like Cheng, who has undergone months of training in preparation for the job, can help connect veterans to other benefits such as health care, housing, employment and education within their communities.
That means freeing up funding for non-veterans to use local resources for those same needs, Audette said.
Walla Walla County is home to 3,750 veterans, she said, and about 24% are getting some kind of VA benefit, according to 2018 data.
That’s lower than both state and national levels, meaning there are likely area veterans who are not getting help they are eligible for.
Veterans in need of help with a claim or emergency assistance can contact Cheng at 509-524-2936 or wcheng@co.walla-walla.wa.us
