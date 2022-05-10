The public is invited to weigh in as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District considers changes to the McNary Master Plan, which guides the Corps’ management of large swathes of lands surrounding Lake Wallula near Umatilla.
It’s been 40 years since the last update to the McNary Master Plan. The Corps’ master plans address land management uses for federal lands managed by the Corps but do not address dam operations, flood-risk management or navigation.
The McNary Master Plan is being revisited due to the extent that land management regulations have changed in the last four decades and because the existing plan may not meet current or future needs, according to an open letter by Michael Erickson, head of the Environmental Compliance Section.
The Army Corps is proposing to revise the 1982 master plan and, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act, write an environmental assessment. For more information about the master plan and to submit comments, visit the McNary Master Plan webpage.
The Corps, between now and June 2, is undertaking a 30-day scoping process, during which the federal agency will describe a proposed action and possible alternatives, then seek feedback from the public.
The U.S. Army Corps Walla Walla District is hosting open house meetings during which the public can provide additional feedback:
- At the Red Lion Inn Columbia Center in Kennewick on Tuesday, May 10, from 4-7 p.m., with formal presentations at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- At the McNary Lock and Dam Visitor Center Wednesday, May 11, from 4-7 p.m., with formal presentations at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Comments may also be submitted via email to McNaryMP@usace.army.mil or via mail to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District headquarters at 201 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
