DAYTON — Columbia County and Dayton residents turned out in force at the first meeting of the rural library district’s board since the library’s director resigned and a petition to dissolve the library district was submitted for signature verification.
Fifty-plus attendees crammed into the Delany Room on Monday, June 26, making the strongest public showing at a board meeting in several months.
Almost 20 people spoke during public comment, each sharing their views about the challenges and successes of the library, its leadership and its future, while the board worked to address both library business and uncertainties.
Here’s a look at how the viewpoints shared at the meeting fit into the bigger story of the library, who's next chapter is still unwritten.
The meeting
“Of course, we want to address a few things, the elephants in the room,” Board Chair Jay Ball said to open the meeting.
Library Director Todd Vandenbark has resigned and will work through the middle of July, Ball said, and a petition that could decide the future of the library was filed with the Auditor’s Office.
“It looks at this time like it will be on the ballot, and that will decide our very existence at this organization,” he said. “It's a serious matter, and we need to be ready. It's coming.”
The board moved quickly through its agenda items Monday, postponing discussions to future meetings about carpet upgrades, the employee substance abuse policy and a laptop and tablet lending policy.
“We're here today to talk about carpet and stuff like that, but it's going to have to wait,” Ball said at the meeting. “We’ve got to talk about survival.”
Variety of views
Audrey Eaton started public comment with a look into the history of the library and why the district was created in the first place. She is the mother of Tanya Patton, the resident who led the campaign to form the rural library district in 2005.
Eaton told the story of Patton’s effort to secure stable funding for the library, including her persistence in reading the state library’s procedural book that was 3 inches thick to learn about the process. Reading it took her three years.
Eaton closed her comment time with a quote from another collaborator that described the sense of accomplishment when the district was established: “A page in history has been turned. Finally, the library has been set on a secure, stable track, and the work of all who came before us has been honored.”
Community members of all views have voiced their opinions about the library’s books, policies and offerings consistently at monthly board meetings since the board decided to keep a series of books in 2022. The books included themes of gender identity, sexual identity and anti-racism.
Janice Huey said Monday that she doesn’t want the books, which she said she views as offensive, removed from the library. She does want them to be moved into a specific section, away from the youth sections of the library.
“It doesn't have to be out of the library. It could just be moved so that kids who are browsing don't stumble across it,” she said.
Sharon King agreed the books should be moved.
“That’s all we ask, and this blew up because no one wanted to talk about it,” she said. “I’m just so sorry we couldn’t get this worked out.”
Some residents critiqued the library’s policy on intellectual freedom, which says people, including children, have the right to find the information they choose.
“The main tenet of the intellectual freedom opinion theory is that there is no right and no wrong. (It tells us) there’s just your right and my right. That means anything goes,” said Marcene Hendrickson.
Others said the library should provide that information and parents should be the ones paying attention to the books their kids are reading.
Dayton resident Elise Severe said the petition effort puts the views of individual parents on other families.
“It is not up to anybody but the (children’s) parents to decide what they can or cannot have access to,” she said. “Jessica (Ruffcorn)'s petition is saying she is going to choose. That is not parenting. That is not the American way. That is not freedom. You have the freedom to read and have access to anything that you deem necessary.”
Some, such as resident Mary Lenox, thanked Vandenbark for his time at the library.
She said she has sought the help of librarians to answer questions all her life.
“I just want to thank Todd and all the librarians here that I've interacted with because they've been helpful and knowledgeable,” she said. “I want this library to stay open. It is a point of pride in this community, and it needs to stay.”
Petition outcome
On Wednesday, June 28, Auditor Will Hutchens notified the board that the petition effort was unsuccessful — it fell six signatures short of the 10% qualified voter threshold to put it on the general election ballot.
The submitted petition had 101 valid signatures, just under the 107 required.
Hutchens said he doesn’t see a way for the issue to make it to the ballot this year because of timeline constraints. Ball said the outcome was a relief, but the threat of dissolution wasn’t entirely gone.
“It takes some pressure off of us,” he said Wednesday. “It looked like we were going to be facing a showdown in the November election. At this time, I don't know if that's going to happen, but it's still going to be hanging over our heads — there's always next year.”
And, after an executive session during Monday's meeting, the board reconvened to appoint an interim director to manage library operations after Vandenbark’s last day on Wednesday, July 12.
Library assistant Ellen Brigham, who has a master’s degree in library science, accepted the six-month offer and will start in the role on Friday, July 14.
What’s next
Vandenbark said he and Brigham will work together over the next couple weeks to prepare for a smooth leadership transition.
“Long term, it will be up to the community members to advocate for the library and persuade those who live outside the city of Dayton the value of this library, how it goes beyond mere books and serves so many people in so many ways,” he said.
Ball said the petition's failure means the board can continue with its search for a new library director.
Ruffcorn, who led the petition effort, did not respond this week to a request for comment about her next steps.
