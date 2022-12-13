MILTON-FREEWATER — The Albee Room at the Milton-Freewater Public Library might have looked like a toy store for grown-ups one evening last week, but librarian Rhina Barahona had serious business in mind.
Sure, there were bins of plastic greenery, golden icicles, frosted metal stars. Rows of glittery churches, festive houses, teensy pine trees. Angels trumpeting, shiny ribbon and sparkling layers of "snow."
The set up was for one of the library’s craft nights that Barahona organizes and oversees. Before the evening would end, 23 women would leave with a tabletop holiday wreath vignette, hot glued up one side and down the other.
Like every librarian ever, though, the adult services associate has an underlying motive for the activities she puts on, which include book clubs, bingo nights and more.
The mission is to make the public library a refuge of knowledge, information and fun for all families who call Milton-Freewater home, she said.
Libraries are often solo bastions of an array of resources in small communities, offering equal accessibility to materials, technology and assistance to users of every socio-economic circumstance.
A report published in 2018 by the American Academy of Arts & Sciences found library use dropping after rising steadily for almost 15 years.
“The number of in-person visits to libraries per 100 people declined 24% from 2009 to 2018.”
In 2010, circulation also took a dive; through 2018, per capita circulation dropped 16%, even as the materials available in libraries diversified to include substantial numbers of ebooks and other audio offerings, the report’s authors said.
Like other libraries, Milton-Freewater fought against such attrition, rolling out refreshed programming and creating welcoming spaces with cozy couches inside the building.
The city invested in increasing the number of newer books on the shelves and in updated technology.
Those efforts were helping staff make real headway in getting more folks inside its doors, Barahona said.
In what is becoming a familiar story around the world, however, along came a pandemic, an ill wind that blew shut the doors of most government institutions.
The library was closed to public use for about 15 months — long enough for people to get out of the habit of using it and for others to never discover the benefits of the public agency.
Milton-Freewater Library Director Lili Schmidt said plenty of people are still wary of coming into the building after it reopened in June 2021.
“It takes time,” she said.
“We also had a lot of Hispanic families coming in and that has dropped off. It takes time to rebuild.”
There is uncertainty among librarians what in-person use will level out to, said Kathleen Schmidtgall, director of the Weston Public Library.
Schmidtgall has worked at the little library in downtown Weston for 27 years and she has a theory regarding the pandemic changes in society, she said.
“I think we see this in general, I don’t think it is confined to library usage. I see this at church, too. We had no in-person services for so long, just streaming … Then we eventually opened back up, but attendance has never come back to the level it was. People watch the service at home.”
Library users, too, became adept at getting what they needed without coming into a physical building, Schmidtgall said. “I think people have gotten into different habits and (the pandemic) went on long enough to become entrenched.”
But reading an e-book is not the same as using a public library, Barahona said, and that’s the message she is sending out, one event at a time.
She started with brainstorming with Schmidt about what would draw people out of their homes.
“When we opened back up, I was joking about making a raunchy book club. I was just joking, but I do want a different kind of book club.”
So far that’s meant a recipe swap, a session on personal journaling and a dessert tradeoff. On Dec. 21, Barahona will host a mystery night, but the details are still … mysterious, she said.
The librarian uses every venue she can to get the word about special events out.
“Not everyone has social media so we put up posters. And I tell parents when they bring their kids in.”
Indeed, Barahona’s offerings have developed a fan following.
“Women have told me without these kinds of events, they wouldn't get out of their houses and meet other people. What I have seen in the past is some of the ladies come to almost all of my events. Then they meet other ladies here and meet up outside the library, as well.”
Barahona has gently pushed non-native English speakers to come back inside, too.
Some are shy because of the language barrier, but Barahona is adept at bringing people out of their shells and together with others, Schmidt said.
“We put Rhina right at the front of the line to talk to people.”
Barahona goes to events at local schools and promotes the library, something she wishes she had known more about as a young mom, she said.
“I didn’t realize the library was here or I would have been in here all with my kids all the time.”
There are more pages to be turned in fully reopening to the public, Barahona added.
“There is a lot I want to start doing. I feel like the library needs to be for everybody.”
